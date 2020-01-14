Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-Based Protein - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Plant-Based Protein Market accounted for $16.23 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $57.09 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15%.



Increase in trend of health and sustainability and increase in investments in plant-based food businesses are likely to boost the growth of the market. However, Allergies associated with plant-based protein sources such as soy and wheat are likely to hamper the profit boundaries.



Based on the product, the soy segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This segment is driven by the increasing popularity and rising demand for a high-protein diet among individuals. Soy protein helps to reduce the cholesterol level, improve metabolism, bone mineral density, and also decrease the risk of cancer. Soy protein isolates are used in applications such as nutritional bars, meat alternatives, bakery products, sports nutrition products, and beverages.



By geography, North American region is mainly attributed to the well established food and beverage industry, rising concerns over animal products and protein, increasing vegan population, growing preference for meat alternatives, increasing demand for healthy & nutritional products, and health & wellness trend.



Some of the key players in the Plant-Based Protein Market include Tate & Lyle Plc, Roquette Freres Le Romarin, NOW Foods, Kerry Group, Ingredion Inc, Glico Nutrition Co Ltd, Glanbia Plc, E I Dupont De Nemours and Company, Corbion NV, Cargill Incorporated, Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, Beneo Gmbh, Axiom Foods Inc , Archer Daniels Midland Company and Amco Proteins.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Plant-Based Protein Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Textured Proteins

5.3 Protein Isolates

5.4 Protein Concentrates

5.5 Flour

5.6 Other Forms



6 Global Plant-Based Protein Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Wheat Protein

6.3 Soy Protein

6.4 Pea Protein

6.5 Other Products



7 Global Plant-Based Protein Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sports Nutrition

7.3 Snacks

7.4 Protein Beverages

7.5 Protein Bars

7.6 Processed Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

7.7 Nutritional Supplements

7.8 Meat Extenders and Substitutes

7.9 Dairy Alternatives

7.10 Convenience Food

7.11 Beverages

7.12 Bakery

7.13 Other Applications



8 Global Plant-Based Protein Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Direct to Customer (DTC)

8.3 Online Stores

8.4 Supermarkets

8.5 Other Distribution Channels



9 Global Plant-Based Protein Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Tate & Lyle Plc

11.2 Roquette Freres Le Romarin

11.3 NOW Foods

11.4 Kerry Group

11.5 Ingredion Inc

11.6 Glico Nutrition Co Ltd

11.7 Glanbia Plc

11.8 E I Dupont De Nemours and Company

11.9 Corbion NV

11.10 Cargill Incorporated

11.11 Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

11.12 Beneo Gmbh

11.13 Axiom Foods Inc

11.14 Archer Daniels Midland Company

11.15 Amco Proteins



