Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Powered Car - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Solar Powered Car Market accounted for $0.68 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.



Resurgence to switch to cleaner energy and technological advancements are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the high dependency of solar-powered vehicles on external factors is restraining market growth.



Based on the application, the personal segment is likely to have a huge demand due to rising sales of Personal cars in the electric vehicle segment and the propulsive force needed for passenger cars is which is lesser than commercial vehicles.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the majority of these car sales and EV charging station installations. Furthermore, South Korea and India are taking initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by increasing the use of electric vehicles.



Some of the key players profiled in the Solar Powered Car Market include Audi AG, Clenergy TeamArrow, Cruise Car Inc., EVX Pty Ltd, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Hanergy Holding Group, Lightyear, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Solar Electric Vehicle Company, Son-Motors GmbH, Toyota Motor Corp, Venturi, and Volkswagen AG.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Solar Powered Car Market, By Car

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sedan

5.3 Hatchback

5.4 Utility Vehicle (UV)



6 Global Solar Powered Car Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Thin-Film Solar Cells

6.3 Crystalline Silicon Solar Cells



7 Global Solar Powered Car Market, By Solar Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Battery

7.3 Power Tracker

7.4 Solar Array

7.5 Other Solar Components



8 Global Solar Powered Car Market, By Electric Car

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

8.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

8.4 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



9 Global Solar Powered Car Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Personal



10 Global Solar Powered Car Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Audi AG

12.2 Clenergy TeamArrow

12.3 Cruise Car Inc.

12.4 EVX Pty Ltd.

12.5 Ford Motor Company

12.6 General Motors

12.7 Hanergy Holding Group

12.8 Lightyear

12.9 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

12.10 Solar Electric Vehicle Company

12.11 Sono Motors GmbH

12.12 Toyota Motor Corp

12.13 Venturi

12.14 Volkswagen AG



