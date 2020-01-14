New York, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advancements in Automotive Electronics" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05839443/?utm_source=GNW

Miniaturization of electronic components, product convergence, and smart device adoption facilitate developments in the advanced driver assistance and electric vehicle (EV) industries.



In the development of the Internet of Things (IoT), vehicle connectivity is considered to be crucial.In addition to apps that speak to each other, future connected vehicles can communicate with the surrounding environment, resulting in different forms of business opportunities with the data collected.



Radar, vision and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) system technologies can be expected to have a high impact in making vehicles fully autonomous with enhanced safety features.Advancements in electronic control units (ECUs), powertrains can be expected to be pivotal in the adoption of EVs.



The scope of this report is limited to technologies prevalent to the automotive electronics market. This technology and innovation report focuses on capturing emerging technologies enabling development of advanced automotive electronics solutions in the automotive industry. Technologies profiled in the report include technologies enabling advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), automotive body electronics, automotive entertainment and connectivity, automotive powertrain and chassis, and automotive safety technologies. Key questions addressed in the research service:What are the various types of advanced automotive technologies available in the automotive electronics industry?What are the benefits and applications of the technologies in the automotive electronics arena?What are the key innovations and the list of innovators impacting technology development?What are the emerging technologies which will impact automotive safety and connected living?What is the technology/ application pipeline for automotive electronics systems?What are the future growth opportunities?

