Concerns about global warming, increasing consumer base, rapid urbanization, growing income, and operational efficiency are some of the factors aiding market reforms in the sector. In well established markets, grid assets are nearing the end of their life or well past their service life, raising questions about efficiency in their performance.



Moreover, the increasing adoption of smart technologies such as batteries and electric vehicles (EVs) would require sophisticated power transformers, as part of the effort to strengthen the grid. On the other hand, lack of or saturated grid capacities, growing per capita consumption, evolving power generation mix, and push for 100% electrification are adding to the demand for power transformers in developing economies, with new generation and transmission capacities added to meet the growing demand for power.



The supply of cheap and reliable power is critical to economic progress and development.Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East are transforming their power sectors, which is resulting in significant increase in demand for power transformers.



Globally, investments will likely continue to be made in the transmission and distribution sector to develop a highly resilient and reliable grid that would facilitate dynamic generation and consumption, while operating safely.



Asia-Pacific power transformers market is estimated to reach $5.83bn in 2023. Despite a slowdown in its market, China is expected to lead not only the regional market but also the global market. Americas and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) markets.



Replacements and grid resilience initiatives are resulting in market growth in the US, the UK, Germany, and a few other developed countries.Extensive power generation capacity addition, grid expansion, and economic progress similar to the trend observed in developing countries of Asia-Pacific, are influencing the markets of Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil.



With the demand for power set to increase in the Middle East and Africa, the EMEA is estimated to be the fastest growing region, with the market growing at a CAGR of 3.3%, over the forecast period (2019-2023).



The latest power equipment market research report "Power Transformers Market, 2019 - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Key Country Analysis, and Forecast to 2023" offers in-depth analysis of the power transformers market at global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East and Africa) and key countries (the US, Brazil, India, China, Japan, Vietnam, Germany, the UK, Russia, and Saudi Arabia) levels.



The report analyzes the market value ($m) and market capacity (MVA) for the years of 2014-2023; split between the historical period (2014-2018) and forecast period (2019-2023) across all levels.The report covers the global and regional drivers and restraints influencing the market.



An overview of the existing manufacturers and their market share at the global and country levels are presented.In addition, at the country level, transmission network line lengths (ckm) and substations (units), key policies and regulations, and upcoming substations projects are also presented.



Profiles of major global manufacturers are also outlined in the report.



