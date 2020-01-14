New York, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paint Protection Film Market (2019-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838706/?utm_source=GNW

The paint protection film is used in different parts of the vehicle such as bonnet, door panel, front bumper, rear bumper, side skirt, side panel, etc.



The material protects the vehicle from dust, oil, tar, bugs, etc. caused that cause stain on the surface. It also allows the surface of the vehicle to be preserved flawlessly for a long time. Rising demand for lightweight vehicles and electric cars will, in effect, improve the protection film market in the coming years.



Paint protection films used by the military have continued to the present day, and 3M is now making a wide range of aerospace and military films. With time, however, the automotive industry began to take note of the protective benefits of PPF and, despite the difficulty of working with the original films, soon became employed by racing car drivers. The first films were thicker and less compliant since their purpose was to help keep the helicopter blades from eroding in the harsh, sandy environments they were exposed to. Because the blades are flatter and less complex than the automotive surfaces, they did not require a highly flexible, conformable film.



Today’s vehicle PPF is highly conformable and optically transparent and is available in a variety of thicknesses and colors. New products are multi-layer and deliver a self-healing topcoat that can be repaired after being scuffed or scratched, preserving consistency for more than 10 years. Products from certain manufacturers often provide hydrophobic properties, similar to those offered by ceramic paint coatings. Contemporary applications require a slip solution or gel as a barrier to prevent the film from adhering to the painted surface. Custom and advanced applicators use steam, heat guns and torches to aid the application of film to complex surfaces. Pre-stretch and pre-form films are also used for complex wraps and curves. Paint protection film has different manufacturers/distributors that exist in the North American market.



Present day’s automotive PPF has developed into a high-quality polyurethane film applied to new or used vehicles’ clear coat of painted surfaces. It is available in various appearances like matt finish and optically clear (which is the most popular choice) version. These films are completely resistant to the day-to-day contaminants that the vehicle will face. Paint protection film has a strong resistance to abrasion and impact.



The films provide protection from rock chips, bug splatter, acid rain, and more. The biggest selling point of PPF is rock chips on high impact areas. The material is also incredibly flexible and, after stretching or disfiguring, will return to its natural shape. Many paint protection films also give the properties of self-healing. The concept behind it is that the PPF’s top layer is made of an elastomeric polymer that, when extended or applied, helps the material retain its natural shape. This feature allows the film to heal itself when there are light scratches. Usually, the marks will be healed by a heat gun or direct sunlight and dispersed before the customer.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics and Other Application. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.



Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, BASF SE, 3M Company, and Covestro AG are some of the forerunners in the Paint Protection Film Market. Companies such as Avery Dennison Corporation, XPEL, Inc., Scorpion Window Film, Ziebart International Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Hexis S.A., and Saint-Gobain Group are some of the key innovators in Paint Protection Film Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Scorpion Window Film, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Ziebart International Corporation, XPEL, Inc., Saint-Gobain Group (Saint-Gobain Solar Gard, LLC) and Hexis S.A.



Recent strategies deployed in Paint Protection Film Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Nov-2019: Hexis came into partnership with Racing Optics in which Hexis will use the multi-layer protective films of Racing Optics for sports, racing, and luxury cars. The partnership also complements the development of BODYFENCE protection products which would protect the car bodies against external damage and dirt.



Sep-2019: 3M came into partnership with The Ferrari Club of America in which the personal automotive products of the company (i.e. window tint, paint protection film, and car wrap films) will become the exclusive brand of Ferrari Club.



Jun-2019: 3M India announced its partnership with Castrol in order to develop vehicle care products for automotive after-market.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Aug-2018: XPEL acquired Protex Franchisees located in 3 locations i.e. Quebec City, Quebec; Laval, Quebec; and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. These franchisees were operating as installer for automotive window films and paint protection films in their geographical territories.



Nov-2017: XPEL acquired Transguard, an installer of automotive paint protection and window film. The acquisition broadened XPEL’s portfolio and strengthens its business in graphics.



Feb-2017: Avery Dennison acquired Hanita Coatings, a pressure-sensitive materials manufacturer of specialty films and laminates. The acquisition helped Avery Dennison in broadening its’ portfolio in films and related products.



Dec-2016: BASF completed the acquisition of Chemetall, a global surface treatment business. This acquisition enhanced the portfolio of BASF’s coatings division to become a complete solutions provider.



Aug-2016: Avery Dennison acquired Mactac from Platinum Equity. The acquisition enhances its capabilities in high-value graphics, product offerings, capabilities, and distributor network.



Product Launches and Product Launches:



Nov-2019: Avery Dennison unveiled new Paint Protection Film Cutting Software. The software has additional benefits such as manual, hand-nested files that serve to save more materials than automated nesting, wrapped and unwrapped edge kits, etc. The software is available through subscription.



Jun-2019: 3M Philippines introduced new line of automotive tints which provides ultraviolet protection or equivalent of wearing SPF 1000 sunblock.



Mar-2019: XPEL announced the launch of FUSION PLUS™ ceramic coating. The coating can be applied to glass, paint, vinyl, and paint protection films.



Jan-2019: Solar Gard launched its state-of-art ceramic vortex automotive film in order to deliver heat rejection, increased glare control and outstanding UV rejection.



Oct-2018: Avery Dennison released SPF-XI Supreme Protection™ Film for maintaining the vehicle appearance. This clear polyurethane film protects paint from road debris, weathering and minor abrasion, stone chips, and insect stains without degrading the vehicle’s finish.



May-20187: XPEL launched ULTIMATE PLUS, a new self-healing paint protection film. The film offers total paint protection and optical clarity and it is a zero orange peel finish and leaves the film virtually invisible to the naked eyes.



Apr-2018: Covestro introduced Makrolon® NR and Makrolon® NR-C, two new polycarbonate sheets. NR provides enhanced ultraviolet resistance with the proprietary surface for reducing the reflection associated with smooth sheet.



Jan-2018: BASF launched RODIM, a new brand of paint-related products. The new brand supports the body shops in China for enhancing their workflow and optimizing the results for automotive refinishing.



Geographical Expansions:



Aug-2019: Eastman expanded its reach to Henry County by opening a new facility. The new facility majorly focuses on the development of window and paint protection films.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application



• Automotive & Transportation



• Aerospace & Defense



• Electrical & Electronics and



• Other Application



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o India



o Japan



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• 3M Company



• Scorpion Window Film



• BASF SE



• Covestro AG



• Eastman Chemical Company



• Avery Dennison Corporation



• Ziebart International Corporation



• XPEL, Inc.



• Saint-Gobain Group (Saint-Gobain Solar Gard, LLC) and



• Hexis S.A.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838706/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001