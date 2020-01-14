New York, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Manufacturing Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838784/?utm_source=GNW

In 2019, the contract API segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for low-cost drugs will play a significant role in the contract API segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global active pharmaceutical ingredients market report looks at factors such as evolving API manufacturing scenarios in developing countries, increasing the number of type II drug master (DMFs), and growing need to focus on core competencies. However, growing concerns regarding outsourced APIs and capacity utilization constraints may hamper the growth of the active pharmaceutical ingredients industry over the forecast period.



Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Overview

Increasing number of type II drug master files (DMFs)

The market has witnessed a steady rise in the number of DMF filings over the past two decades. This is due to the increasing investments to enhance manufacturing facilities by Asian companies to meet international quality standards. In addition, market players in India are increasingly focusing on achieving compliance with standards laid by various regulatory agencies such as the US FDA, TGA, MHRA, Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, and SAHPRA. The increasing DMF approvals by regulatory agencies are providing significant growth opportunities for API manufacturers. Such factors will lead to the expansion of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Paradigm shift in API manufacturing

Traditionally, most of the pharmaceutical companies have been relying on their in-house capabilities for the discovery, development, and manufacturing of APIs. However, the captive API manufacturing has seen an overhaul in the last few decades as many pharmaceutical companies are focusing on outsourcing a large share of their research and manufacturing processes to CMOs or other drug manufacturing organizations. The decision to outsource an API depends on several factors, such as industry trends, the cost of acquiring new in-house technologies, and the availability of internal capacity. Outsourcing of API enables innovators as well as generic drug manufacturers to meet aggressive development timelines while capitalizing significant efficiencies in the supply chain. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturers, that include Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lupin Ltd., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Also, the active pharmaceutical ingredients market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838784/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001