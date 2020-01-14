Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glucokinase - Pipeline Review, H2 2019" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report outlays comprehensive information on the Glucokinase (Hexokinase D or Hexokinase 4 or GCK or EC 2.7.1.2) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.



It also reviews key players involved in Glucokinase (Hexokinase D or Hexokinase 4 or GCK or EC 2.7.1.2) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects.



Report Scope

The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Glucokinase (Hexokinase D or Hexokinase 4 or GCK or EC 2.7.1.2)

The report reviews Glucokinase (Hexokinase D or Hexokinase 4 or GCK or EC 2.7.1.2) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

The report reviews key players involved in Glucokinase (Hexokinase D or Hexokinase 4 or GCK or EC 2.7.1.2) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects

The report assesses Glucokinase (Hexokinase D or Hexokinase 4 or GCK or EC 2.7.1.2) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type

The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

The report reviews latest news and deals related to Glucokinase (Hexokinase D or Hexokinase 4 or GCK or EC 2.7.1.2) targeted therapeutics

Reasons to Buy

Gain strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand the targeted therapy areas and indications for Glucokinase (Hexokinase D or Hexokinase 4 or GCK or EC 2.7.1.2)

Identify the use of drugs for target identification and drug repurposing

Identify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic

Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players and it's most promising pipeline therapeutics

Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Glucokinase (Hexokinase D or Hexokinase 4 or GCK or EC 2.7.1.2) development landscape

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope

Featured News & Press Releases, 2019



Nov 25, 2019: Hua Medicine's global first-in-class drug was presented at 2019 Scientific Meeting of CDS

Nov 11, 2019: Hua Medicine's pivotal phase III monotherapy trial of dorzagliatin, a dual-acting glucokinase modulator, achieves primary efficacy endpoint in patients with type 2 diabetes

Nov 08, 2019: Hua Medicine to release phase III 24-weeks topline data of Dorzagliatin monotherapy trial (HMM0301) on November 12

Oct 03, 2019: vTv to Host Key Opinion Leader Event to Discuss the Type 1 Diabetes Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies as Adjuncts to Insulin

Sep 18, 2019: vTv Therapeutics presents additional positive data from the phase 2 Simplici-T1 study in patients with type 1 diabetes at 55th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes

Aug 30, 2019: Hua Medicine completes patient enrollment for Phase III combination with metformin trial of dorzagliatin

Jun 06, 2019: vTv Therapeutics announces positive topline results from part 1 of the Phase 2 Simplici-T1 trial in patients with Type 1 Diabetes

Jun 04, 2019: Hua Medicine - Business & Pipeline Update

Apr 23, 2019: Hua Medicine initiates first combination study of Dorzagliatin with SGLT-2 in the United States

Mar 01, 2019: Hua Medicine completes patient enrollment for Phase III monotherapy trial of dorzagliatin

Jan 31, 2019: Hua Medicine initiates first combination study of Dorzagliatin with a DPP-4 inhibitor in the United States

Jan 16, 2019: vTv Therapeutics announces publication of comprehensive data in Science Translational Medicine detailing the discovery and clinical development of TTP399, including results of phase 2 AGATA study

Companies Mentioned



Eli Lilly and Co.

Hua Medicine Shanghai Ltd.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd.

Teijin Pharma Ltd.

vTv Therapeutics Inc.

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d95max

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900