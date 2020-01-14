New York, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agricultural Chelates Market by Type, Application, Micronutrient Type, Crop Type, End Use And Region – Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03765453/?utm_source=GNW





Fruits and vegetables are projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Fruits and vegetables accounted for the largest share in the agricultural chelates market in 2019.This is attributed to the increase in the profit margins, rapid urbanization, and the rise in awareness of health benefits associated with fruits and vegetables, which are considered high-value crops.



Many Asian Pacific countries such as India, Australia, and China are the major exporters of fruits and vegetables across the globe, due to the high demand for tropical fruits and vegetables, and high cropping intensity. Increase in the FDI in these regions has also contributed to the increase in the cultivation of high-value crops, such as corn, soybean, and canola.



The EDTA segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the agricultural chelates market is categorized as EDTA, EDDHA, DTPA, IDHA, and others.With the growing soil degradation and nutrient deficiency of soil, there has been a rise in the adoption of agriculture chelates to enhance yield.



The EDTA segment is projected to be the largest segment, during the forecast period, due to its ability to bind with micronutrients, such as iron, calcium, zinc, manganese, and copper.Along with EDTA, chelates are comparatively less expensive and easily available.



These factors are projected to contribute to the growth of the EDTA segment in the market.



Europe is estimated to account for the largest share in the agricultural chelates market.

In 2019, Europe accounted for the largest share in the market due to the increasing number of acquisitions, agreements, and developments from major players in the market, such as BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), and The Dow Chemical Company (US).The adoption of precision farming techniques, such as greenhouse, the export of fruits and vegetables, and sustainable agricultural practices have also led to an increase in the use of agricultural chelates.



Countries such as Spain and the Netherlands are the key exporters of fruits and vegetables in this region and have led to an increase in the growth of the market for agricultural chelates.



