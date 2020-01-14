Press release

Stockholm, 14 January 2020



SEB’s results for the fourth quarter 2019 will be announced on Wednesday, 29 January, at approximately 07:00 (Swedish time). In addition, presentations and the Fact Book will be available on sebgroup.com/ir .

You are invited to participate in the following presentations:

Results presentation

Time: 08:30 (Swedish time)

Venue: Kungsträdgårdsgatan 8, Stockholm

Johan Torgeby, President and CEO, and Masih Yazdi, CFO, will present and comment upon the results. The presentation will be conducted in English. After the presentation, there will be interview opportunities for media. Please contact press@seb.se for attendance.

The results presentation can be followed live on sebgroup.com/ir and will also be available afterwards.

Telephone conference

Time: 09:30 (Swedish time)

Masih Yazdi and Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations, will briefly present the results in English, followed by a Q&A session.

To participate, please call +44 (0)2071 928 000, quote conference id: 7666545, at least 10 minutes in advance.

The telephone conference can be followed live on sebgroup.com/ir and will also be available afterwards.

For further information, please contact

Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations

+46-8-763 83 19, +46-70-762 1006

Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication

+46-8-763 99 47, +46-70-763 99 47

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and UK the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 September 2019, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,046bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,943bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at http://www.sebgroup.com.

Attachment