This report segments the agricultural chelates market based on type, crop type, micronutrient type, mode of application, by end-use and region.



In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses - competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles - which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the agricultural chelates market, the high-growth regions, countries, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The global agricultural chelates market is estimated to be valued at US$ 0.9 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach US$ 1.5 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.7%.



The usage of fertilizers and micronutrients for correcting and preventing micronutrient deficiency is a key growth opportunity, which is projected to encourage the adoption of agricultural chelates to enhance yields.



Fruits and vegetables are projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.



Fruits and vegetables accounted for the largest share in the agricultural chelates market in 2019. This is attributed to the increase in the profit margins, rapid urbanization, and the rise in awareness of health benefits associated with fruits and vegetables, which are considered high-value crops. Many Asian Pacific countries such as India, Australia, and China are the major exporters of fruits and vegetables across the globe, due to the high demand for tropical fruits and vegetables, and high cropping intensity. Increase in the FDI in these regions has also contributed to the increase in the cultivation of high-value crops, such as corn, soybean, and canola.



The EDTA segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.



On the basis of type, the agricultural chelates market is categorized as EDTA, EDDHA, DTPA, IDHA, and others. With the growing soil degradation and nutrient deficiency of soil, there has been a rise in the adoption of agriculture chelates to enhance yield. The EDTA segment is projected to be the largest segment, during the forecast period, due to its ability to bind with micronutrients, such as iron, calcium, zinc, manganese, and copper. Along with EDTA, chelates are comparatively less expensive and easily available. These factors are projected to contribute to the growth of the EDTA segment in the market.



Europe is estimated to account for the largest share in the agricultural chelates market.



In 2019, Europe accounted for the largest share in the market due to the increasing number of acquisitions, agreements, and developments from major players in the market, such as BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), and The Dow Chemical Company (US). The adoption of precision farming techniques, such as a greenhouse, the export of fruits and vegetables, and sustainable agricultural practices have also led to an increase in the use of agricultural chelates. Countries such as Spain and the Netherlands are the key exporters of fruits and vegetables in this region and have led to an increase in the growth of the market for agricultural chelates.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Agricultural Chelates Market

4.2 Agricultural Chelates Market, By Mode of Application

4.3 Europe: Agricultural Chelates Market, By Crop Type & Key Country

4.4 Agricultural Chelates Market, By Crop Type & Region

4.5 Agricultural Chelates Market, By Key Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Population Growth and Diverse Food Demand

5.2.2 Rise in Demand for High-Value Cash Crops

5.2.3 Limited Availability of Arable Land

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Strong Demand for High-Value Crops

5.3.1.2 Reduce Soil Degradation Due to Excessive Crop Cultivation

5.3.1.3 Increase in Adoption of Precision-Farming Technology

5.3.1.4 Rapid Growth in Greenhouse Vegetable Production

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Growth of the Organic Fertilizers Industry

5.3.2.2 Bioaccumulation of Non-Biodegradable Chelates

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Development of Biodegradable Chelates

5.3.3.2 Strong Growth in Fertilizer Consumption in Emerging Economies

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Lack of Awareness Among Farmers

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Regulatory Framework

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.1.1 Washington

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Australia

5.5.4 China

5.5.5 South Africa



6 Agricultural Chelates Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 EDTA (Ethylenediamine Tetraacetic Acid)

6.2.1 EDTA is Used as the Key Agricultural Chelate Due to Its Strong Binding Ability

6.3 EDDHA [Ethylenediamine-N, N'-Bis (2-Hydroxyphenylacetic Acid)]

6.3.1 EDDHA is More Appropriate for Alkaline and Calcareous Soils

6.4 DTPA (Diethylenetriaminepentaacetic Acid Or Pentetic Acid)

6.4.1 DTPA Market is Expected to Increase in the Asia Pacific Region

6.5 IDHA [D, L-Aspartic Acid N- (1, 2-Dicarboxyethyl) Tetrasodium Salt]

6.5.1 IDHA is Gaining Importance Worldwide for Its Biodegradable Nature

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Organic Acids Result in Better Quality and Performance in Plant Growth



7 Agricultural Chelates Market, By Micronutrient

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Iron

7.2.1 Formation of Chlorophyll is A Key Driver for the Adoption of Iron

7.3 Manganese

7.3.1 Enhancement in the Availability of Key Nutrients Such as Phosphorus and Calcium With the Use of Manganese

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Copper Chelates

7.4.1.1 Enhancement in the Flavor of Fruits & Vegetables is A Key Driver for the Adoption of Copper Chelates

7.4.2 Zinc Chelates

7.4.2.1 Zinc Chelates Support the Growth of Plant Growth Hormones and Enzyme Systems

7.4.3 Calcium Chelates

7.4.3.1 Enhanced Absorption and Activation of Plant Regulating Enzymes

7.4.4 Magnesium Chelates

7.4.4.1 Key Component for Chlorophyll During Photosynthesis



8 Agricultural Chelates Market, By End Use

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Agriculture

8.2.1 Increase in Demand for Food and Export Would Drive the Adoption of Chelates

8.3 Indoor Farming

8.3.1 Iron Chelates are Widely Adopted in Indoor Farming



9 Agricultural Chelates Market, By Mode of Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Soil Application

9.2.1 Lower Costs Involved in the Use of Soil Application Propelling the Growth of the Market

9.3 Seed Dressing

9.3.1 Low Supply of Micronutrients and the Consequently Limited Yield is Driving the Market for Seed-Dressed Chelates

9.4 Foliar Sprays

9.4.1 Foliar Spray is More Popular in Europe

9.5 Fertigation

9.5.1 Growth in Adoption of Precision Irrigation Systems to Drive the Market for Fertigation Application

9.6 Other Modes

9.6.1 Growth in Adoption of Precision Irrigation Systems to Drive the Market for Other Modes



10 Agricultural Chelates Market, By Crop Type

10.1 Macro Indicators

10.1.1 Crop Cultivation Pattern

10.2 Connected Market: Npk (N+P2o5 + K2o) Fertilizers

10.3 Introduction

10.4 Cereals & Grains

10.4.1 Increase in Yield and Grain Nutritional Quality is a Key Factor Contributing to the Growth of the Agricultural Chelates Market

10.5 Oilseeds & Pulses

10.5.1 Rise in Demand From Feed Manufacturers is a Key Factor Encouraging the Application of Agricultural Chelates

10.6 Fruits & Vegetables

10.6.1 Fruits & Vegetables to Witness the Highest Consumption of Agricultural Chelates

10.7 Other Crop Types

10.7.1 Increase in Chlorosis in Turf and Ornamental Crops is a Major Factor Encouraging the Adoption of Agricultural Chelates



11 Agricultural Chelates, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2019

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 Expansions & Investments



13 Company Profiles

13.1 BASF SE

13.2 Yara International Asa

13.3 ICL

13.4 Syngenta

13.5 Nufarm Ltd.

13.6 Aries Agro Ltd.

13.7 The Andersons Inc.

13.8 The Dow Chemical Company

13.9 Haifa Chemicals

13.10 ATP Nutrition

13.11 Manvert

13.12 Nouryon

13.13 BMS Micro-Nutrients N.V.

13.14 Wilbur-Ellis Company

13.15 Compo Expert GmbH

13.16 Greensmiths Inc.

13.17 Agmin Chelates Pty. Ltd.

13.18 VAN Iperen International

13.19 Valagro S.p.A.

13.20 Shandong Iro Chelating Chemical Co. Ltd.

13.21 Protex International S.A.

13.22 Deretil Agronutritional



