Alternative fuel along with renewable energy is the most desired clean energy option.



Adoption of alternative fuels is driven by the possibility to decrease the cost of energy and reduce dependency on crude oil, improve energy mix diversification, and reduce emissions associated with fossil fuels combustion and mining. The cutting-edge biomass conversion techniques facilitate to produce difficult-to-recover chemicals contained in biomass feedstocks, specifically hemicellulose and cellulose, into transport-grade fuels.



This research service, ‘Breakthrough Technologies Advancing the Future of Alternative Fuels Production,’ focuses on the emerging innovations and the latest achievements in the alternative fuels production. The findings depicted in this study will help to drive the economic growth and technology revolution in the field of renewable and sustainable transport fuel options. The study exhibits the major challenges faced by technology innovators in developing affordable and cost-competitive renewable fuels. A critical barrier to widespread commercialization and market competitiveness of advanced alternative fuels is the issue of scaling, supply of raw materials, additional costs related with need of biomass pretreatment processes. The study presents a snapshot of biofuels and biohydrogen production technologies, such as biomass conversion and electrolysis, their advantages and limitations, possible application and produced products. The discussed alternative fuels production technologies are aiming to reduce the fuels cost. Special attention is given to the case studies of successful technology developments and implementation, as well as carbon-free hydrogen supply chain. Additionally, it presents the performance analysis and comparison of different alternative fuels production technologies, application potential and future technology roadmap. The growth opportunities of Alternative Fuels Production:

•Implementation of alternative fuels will not be revolutionary, but evolutionary with the maximum use of the existing fuel market infrastructure. Vehicles powered by alternative fuels are now starting to appear, but one of the challenges is the refuelling infrastructure may not be in place to facilitate its growth. Therefore, infrastructure development is a necessary (although insufficient) condition for the alternative fuel market growth.

•Alternative fuels are characterized by constant or declining fuel prices due to economies of scale. The cost of alternative fuels is heavily dependent on biomass availability, origin, and feedstock treatments. Finding more efficient energy crops and cost-effective materials for alternative fuel production, as well as, development of more efficient conversion technologies will lead to a significant cost reduction in the production of alternative fuels and increasing their competitiveness compared to fossil fuels

•Advanced fuels production promotes technology concepts, such as power-to-X, X-to-liquid and waste-to-energy, which facilitate the low-carbon economy development.Alternative fuel production will contribute to the realization of ’zero emission’ and ’zero waste’ concepts. Alternative fuel will make cars low-pollutant, and cities carbon-neutral. Moreover, alternative fuel can be produced from food and agricultural waste, thereby contributing to minimize landfill waste. The study deeply illustrates the following:

•Alternative fuels production – overview and current trends

•The factors driving adoption and development of alternative fuels

•Key properties, drawbacks, major innovations, and research and development (R&D) activities

•Snapshot of biofuels and hydrogen production technologies, application, and future prospects

•Technology benchmarking for smart decisions, SWOT analysis.

