For example, in dairy products, peanut, fish, butter, and red meat, L-carnitine is found naturally.



Factors expected to support growth in this market are the growing adoption of L-carnitine in the animal feed industry and the increased demand for sport nutrition products. Another factor anticipated to contribute to this market’s growth is the development of several improved l-carnitine supplements. Excessive consumption of l-carnitine supplements, however, can have numerous side effects like vomiting, nausea, stomach upset, diarrhea, heartburn, and seizures. This could be a major factor for the market’s growth during the forecast period.



Recent studies suggest that the use of L-carnitine may be a significant contributor to the advancement of neuropathy treatments. It is also a highly advantageous health protection agent. Therefore, the global market’s leading players are focused on developing new and more specialized innovations that can help determine the value of L-carnitine in the global healthcare industry. The next few years with L-carnitine are expected to be a period of new and fresh technologies with rising research and development. This trend is expected to facilitate the growth of the global market.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Food & Pharma Grade and Feed Grade. Based on Process, the market is segmented into Chemical Synthesis and Bioprocess. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Healthcare Product, Functional Drink, Medicine and Animal Food. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Merck Group, Lonza Group AG, Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Cayman Chemical Company, Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Ceva Sante Animale S.A., Kaiyuan Hengtai Chemical Co., Ltd., ChengDa Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., HuangGang HuaYang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and HuBei YuanCheng SaiChuang Technology Co. Ltd.



Recent strategies deployed in L-Carnitine Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Feb-2019: Lonza Consumer Health & Nutrition collaborated with DuPont Nutrition & Health for manufacturing and supplying human milk oligosaccharide (HMO). The collaboration is based upon meeting the demand of infant nutrition sector; Lonza already provides a portfolio of health ingredients for infant nutrition such as Carnipure, a product inclusive of amino acid L-Carnitine.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Oct-2019: Lonza launched new innovative MuscleGuard™ formulation, a unique patent pending ingredient combination comprising a clinically studied ratio of four nutrients such as Lonza’s Carnipure®L-Carnitine, Creatine and Leucine with vitamin D. The solution delivers positive results for recovery and sports performance through increases in muscle strength, activity, and mass.



Apr-2019: Merck introduced BioContinuum buffer delivery platform, a new building block in the BioContinuum Platform for next-generation bioprocessing. The platform offers contiGuous bioprocessing and it is an integrated solution for more efficient buffer delivery and it provides highest level of accuracy and precision in buffer preparation.



Nov-2018: Merck released BioContinuum™ Platform for the advancement of biotherapeutic drug manufacturing through simplified operations, improved efficiency, and greater quality & consistency.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jul-2019: Lonza took over sterile fill and finish facility from Novartis AG, based in Stein (CH). The acquisition helps Lonza Biotech and Pharma’s present parental drug offerings based out of Basel (CH).



May-2019: Ceva signed an agreement to acquire IDT Biologika GmbH’s veterinary biopharmaceutical portfolio. Under the acquisition, IDT will manufacture the human biotechnology vaccines and pharmaceuticals for international and national markets. The acquisition helps Ceva in strengthening its biological innovation and development.



