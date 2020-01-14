New York, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bunker Fuel Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838781/?utm_source=GNW

In 2019, the low sulfur fuel segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the implementation of MARPOL regulations which is restricting the use of fuels with a sulfur content more than 0.5% will play a significant role in the low sulfur fuel segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global bunker fuel market report looks at factors such as the increasing global volume of seaborne trade, expansion of marine fleets, and increasing global refining capacity. However, implementation of MARPOL regulations, fluctuations in the cost of crude oil, and increasing adoption of slow steaming may hamper the growth of the bunker fuel industry over the forecast period.



Global Bunker Fuel Market: Overview

Increasing global volume of seaborne trade

Seaborne transportation is a key part of globalization. It enables international trade, supports supply chains, and plays a crucial role in cross-border transportation. Seaborne transportation nurtures industrial development, as it supports the growth of manufacturing, brings together customers and industries, and promotes the integration of economies and trade between regions. The global volume of seaborne trade grew by more than 15% between 2013 and 2018. It is expected to grow further owing to the growth of the global GDP. An increase in disposable income in developing economies has resulted in a rise in their contribution to the growth in the global volume of seaborne trade. This increasing global volume of seaborne trade will lead to the expansion of the global bunker fuel market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Development of scrubber technology

The emission of sulfur must be reduced to comply with the stringent norms related to emissions. Reducing sulfur emissions is a major challenge for the shipping industry, as it requires certain changes. A short-term solution that can help reduce the emission of sulfur is the use of marine scrubbers. Marine scrubbers are exhaust gas cleaning technologies that are used to remove most sulfur oxides and particulate matter from the exhaust gases released by vessels. Several marine scrubber companies are collaborating within the value chain to improve the technology and simplify installation. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global bunker fuel market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bunker fuel manufacturers, that include BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Ocean Bunkering Services (Pte.) Ltd., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Qatar Petroleum, Rosneft Oil Co., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TOTAL SA.

Also, the bunker fuel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

