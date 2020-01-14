Emeryville, CA., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedAwning.com, the leader in short-term rental hospitality, today announced that January will be the month they double their vacation rental discount to members of the RedAwning Member Program to celebrate alongside National Shop for Travel Day and National Plan Your Vacation Day which traditionally take place on the 14th and 28th respectively, this year. The member program is free to join and all members will enjoy double the regular savings off retail rates for bookings made every day in January for stays anytime in the year.

“We are thrilled to offer our RedAwning Member Annual Sale every January,” said RedAwning CEO, Tim Choate. “Travelers want high reward travel and exciting adventure, but with low risk for the things that matter. We combine the ease, trust, consistency, service, and benefits of a hotel stay with the extraordinary diversity and value of short-term rental properties.”

RedAwning.com has over 100,000 properties in over 10,000 destinations and has served almost 1 million travelers. On RedAwning.com, all short-term rental properties are full homes or apartments and located in prime vacation regions and city centers. All bookings include fraud and damage protection, and 24/7 customer support.

The RedAwning Member program is free to join and the annual sale can be booked between January 7 -31, 2020, for travel between January 8 - December 31, 2020. Travelers can visit RedAwning.com at www.redawning.com to get access to limited-time double member savings.

About RedAwning

RedAwning is the world’s largest chain of vacation properties offering a comprehensive layer of hospitality support and service solutions with every stay, including 24/7 guest and property manager support services, complete marketing, distribution, and reservation management solutions, digital solutions incorporating Google-integrated ads, a mobile app for property managers and guests, and a full range of additional technology and service innovations.

With over 100,000 unique properties in over 10,000 destinations, RedAwning has served almost a million travelers to date and continues to expand on being the broadest single point of access to the largest network in the world for short-term rental lodging.

RedAwning is the leading supplier of vacation rentals to every major online travel booking website including Booking.com, Expedia, HomeAway/VRBO, Flipkey/TripAdvisor, and Airbnb. RedAwning also operates a number of exclusive vacation property booking websites, including RedAwning.com, Leavetown.com, and RedAwning TravelPro, a platform designed exclusively for Travel Advisor bookings.

RedAwning has been a leading innovator in the vacation rental industry since 2010, with a mission to redefine short-term rental hospitality by combining the ease, trust, consistency, service, and benefits of a hotel stay with the extraordinary diversity and value of short-term rental properties. RedAwning’s products and services drive new approaches that make the booking experience more consistent, easier, safer and better for all. The company is profitable, rapidly growing, and backed by Silversmith Capital Partners.

Over the last five years, RedAwning has expanded its reach and services by acquiring Vaycayhero.com, PerfectPlaces.com, TravelProRentals.com, Leavetown Vacations, Jetstream by Leavetown and Blizzard Internet Marketing.

To browse the RedAwning Collection, please visit www.redawning.com

To learn more about RedAwning’s complete reservation and marketing solutions visit www.redawninggroup.com.

