LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a global business and technology consultancy, has named Lusiné Yeghiazaryan, Vice President Internal Audit, CAE (Chief Audit Executive) at GoPro, and Wendy M. Pfeiffer, CIO of Nutanix and Independent Director at Qualys, to its Board of Directors. The appointments reflect a desire on SADA’s part to establish best-in-class corporate governance and lay a foundation for SADA’s continued accelerated growth.



The reigning Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year, SADA achieved its most successful year to date in 2019. The firm opened eight new offices in the U.S. and Canada, announced a partnership with AVANT Communications to sell Google Cloud licensing, expanded its scope of services, and continued its work with some of the largest brands, including Colgate-Palmolive, Madhive, MediaNews Group and the State of Arizona. SADA increased Google Cloud consumption and related services by 400% from 2018 to 2019.

Yeghiazaryan brings significant corporate governance, operational and risk management, technical accounting and financial reporting expertise to SADA. Prior to GoPro, Yeghiazaryan was a senior manager at Deloitte & Touche, LLP and spent over a decade delivering highly visible projects to multiple Silicon Valley and global clients in the technology, retail and bio-tech industries.



Pfeiffer, meanwhile, brings considerable experience helping large enterprises adopt modern technologies. Before Nutanix, Pfeiffer led technology and operational functions for Robert Half, GoPro, Yahoo! and Cisco. She was recently named ORBiE’s Bay Area Enterprise CIO of the Year, the Fisher Center for Data Analytics’ CIO of the Year, and one of HMG’s Top Technology Executives. She was also ranked first on Enterprise Management 360’s list of Top 10 Tech CIOs, named one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s Women of Influence, and listed as one of the National Diversity Council’s Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology.

“Lusiné’s background in professional services, financial governance and risk management will be huge assets to SADA, as will Wendy’s expertise in technology strategy and guidance,” says Tony Safoian, CEO at SADA. “The combination of their skills and experience provide us fresh perspective as we take SADA to the next level.”

“I’m thrilled to join SADA’s Board,” said Yeghiazaryan. “I’ve followed the company for many years and admired its focus, commitment to customer success and rapid growth. I think my background in financial management and professional services can help the company reach new heights.”

“Judging by its tight bonds with Google Cloud and tremendous customer success, SADA is a company that clearly understands the needs of modern CIOs,” said Pfeiffer. “I look forward to lending my technology, sales and go-to-market experience to an already incredible leadership team.”

