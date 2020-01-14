LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammerspace is pleased to announce that its Hybrid Cloud File Service, which enables Citrix® Virtual Apps and Desktop users to access data across multiple locations and/or within the public cloud transparently, easily and quickly, have officially been verified as Citrix Ready® .

The Citrix Ready technology partner program offers robust testing, verification, and joint marketing for Digital Workspace, Networking, and Analytics solutions--with over 30,000 verifications listed in the Citrix Ready Marketplace. Hammerspace completed a rigorous testing and verification process for its Hammerspace Cloud File Service to ensure compatibility with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, providing confidence in joint solution compatibility in order to replicate or migrate your Citrix virtual desktops data to any hardware platform within the Citrix environment.

Hammerspace helps reduce delays and improve response times when running virtual desktops from the hybrid cloud. Now, data is readily available, as it follows the user regardless of where they are located, greatly improving their virtual desktop experience, while also giving administrators far greater control and management of how and where this data is protected and stored.

The Hammerspace hybrid cloud file service successfully passed a series of tests established by Citrix and is compatible with all the latest versions of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, including the long term service release versions 7.6 LTSR and 7.15 LTSR and more importantly with the Citrix Cloud based Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops Service.

“We are committed to working closely with trusted partners – including the Citrix Ready partner ecosystem - in order to provide the highest quality experience for our customers,” says Tony Asaro, Director of Channel Sales, Hammerspace. “The Hammerspace hybrid cloud file service combined with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service ensures customer confidence in joint solution compatibility.”

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace is a hybrid cloud file service that smashes the complexity of managing and protecting data on the hybrid-multi-cloud, eliminating the challenges of making unstructured data cloud-native and independent of the infrastructure. With non-disruptive, ML-driven data management, Hammerspace reduces the complexity of adopting hybrid, multi-site or Kubernetes workflows.

Holly Hagerman | Senior Partner

hollyh@connectmarketing.com

C: 801-368-6928