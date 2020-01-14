CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Strike Resources Corp. d.b.a. "Vencanna Ventures" (the "Corporation" or "Vencanna") (CSE:VENI; OTCQB: TPPRF) is pleased to announce a majority ownership in Galenas New Jersey LLC ("Galenas NJ"). The Corporation has purchased an additional 45% interest in Galenas NJ for cash consideration of US$100,000 and the issuance of 2.22 million Vencanna common shares (the "Investment"). The additional interest was purchased from Medical Investor Holdings, LLC (d.b.a Vertical Companies) ("Vertical") and Medical Investment Fund A LP ("MIF"). On August 8, 2019, the Corporation purchased an approximate 15% interest in Galenas NJ for $90,000. With the Investment, Vencanna now owns upwards of 60% of Galenas NJ.



Galenas NJ is a privately-owned medical marijuana company holding applications to commence operations in New Jersey. On or about August 22, 2019, Galenas NJ applied for a New Jersey cannabis cultivation license and a New Jersey dispensary license. There is no assurance the applications will be successful; however, if successful the Investment along with the initial investment will entitle the Corporation to hold a 60% interest in the cultivation license and a 54% interest in the dispensary license.

David McGorman, Chief Executive Officer of Vencanna, stated: "On December 16, 2019 New Jersey lawmakers approved, by supermajority, an adult use referendum on their 2020 ballot. New Jersey has just under 9 million residents, making it the 11th largest state in the U.S. and if the ballot is successful, they would be the 4th largest adult use state, all the more compelling given that New Jersey is a limited license state. A recent poll found that over 60% of New Jersey residents are in favor of ending cannabis prohibition."

Jon Sharun and Smoke Wallin, directors of Vencanna, are a partner of MIF and Chairman of Vertical, respectively. Both Mr. Sharun and Mr. Wallin have abstained from voting at the director's meeting of Vencanna regarding the Investment. Due to the involvement of Mr. Sharun, who is a related party of Vencanna pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), the Investment constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101. In its consideration and approval of the Investment, the board of directors of Vencanna determined that the Investment was exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the Investment, as it relates to related parties, did not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of Vencanna, in accordance with Sections 5.5 and 5.7 of MI 61-101.

