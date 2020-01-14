Drone: Global Autonomous Beyond Visual Line of Sight is forecasted to be a $34.65 billion industry by 2029



CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a leading provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced that its holding, ZenaPay Inc., has successfully completed testing of its patent-pending drone charging pad, thus allowing the technology to move from the prototype stage to the preproduction stage. ZenaPay has already received 5 pre-orders for its drone charging pad from Greenheart CBD for delivery in April 2020.

The ZenaPay patent-pending drone charging pad has several major competitive advantages over charging pads currently on the market. The first is that the ZenaPay charging pad is affordable: The initial price will be approximately $1,000. In addition, the pad will allow for fast charging without needing to hire an electrician to switch outlets. The goal is to provide the ZenaDrone with a one-hour flight time and a one-hour charging time, allowing the ZenaDrone to work most of the day and night. By adding a second ZenaDrone, a customer will be able to have 24/7 coverage. This is a major benefit for companies looking to use drone technology for farming, security, crop insurance, law enforcement, and border protection.

One area ZenaPay is considering for marketing 24/7 coverage is livestock and wildlife protection. ZenaDrone multispectral sensors have the capability to be modified to create a tracking system for each animal. Although further research and development are required, the company believes that facial recognition technology can be used on animals.

Current users of commercial drones need to go to multiple sources in order to create a solution similar to ZenaPay. The users need to buy a drone from a drone manufacturer, license drone mapping software, license plant analytics software, and hire a drone pilot. Farmers and other commercial drone users need to hire software programmers in order to get all of these different hardware and software technology working together. ZenaPay is a game changer, similar to how Apple made iPhone work seamlessly with iTunes. ZenaPay is doing this for commercial drones. ZenaPay is the drone manufacturer, charging pad manufacturer and the software developer. All of our products work together on day one. The farmers and other commercial drone can focus on their operations and not managing technology.

According to NextGov, “The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released its forecast for the next two decades, which anticipates what’s to come for the aviation world between now and 2039. Particularly noteworthy is that the market for commercial drones is growing faster than anticipated, and could triple between now and 2023.”

According to BIS Research, Global Autonomous Beyond Visual Line of Sight is forecasted to be a $34.65 billion industry by 2029. “The BVLOS drone market is currently witnessing a high growth rate, owing to the exigency for improved productivity, speed, and efficiency, need for overcoming the safety concerns of labor working around robots in shared workplaces, and the continuous decrease in size of the available workforce. In addition, the rise in awareness regarding BVLOS drones is propelling their demand, especially in the developing economies.”



According to Grand View Research, “The global commercial drone market size was valued at USD 5.80 billion, with an estimated 274.6 thousand units sold, in 2018. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 56.5% during the forecast period. These Drones are finding increasing application across the entertainment, agriculture, and energy sectors, which is ultimately expected to impact the market growth positively. The global farming/agriculture market size was valued at USD 4.07 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 14.2% over the next five year period. The high growth can be attributed to the growing proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) and use of advanced analytics by farmers. Advanced analytics is part of the data science that uses numerous tools and methods to forecast data and ensure that the crop and soil receive adequate nurturing. This helps farmers to plan their actions accordingly.”



Paul Walsh, CSO and co-founder of GreenHeart CBD LTD, said, “It is difficult for farmers to manage the drones themselves. ZenaPay understands how technology can be used to make the farmers’ life easier.”

GreenHeart CBD has been featured on Ireland’s television service’s “Ear on the Ground,” the Irish Independent, Health Europa and 103.2 Dublin City Radio.

ZenaPay will release the ZenaDrone in April 2020. The ZenaPay team is heading back to Ireland in February to provide GreenHeart with demonstration models of ZenaDrone 1000 to assist in its efforts to grow its network of hemp farmers. Epazz Inc. has provided ZenaPay Inc. with an exclusive license to its patent-pending drone technology. Epazz Inc. is the largest shareholder of ZenaPay Inc.

ZenaDrone 1000 will be a workhorse for hemp farms. The drones will have multiple functions and features to scan fields and remove male hemp plants to double female hemp production. The feedback we received from our trip to Ireland has provided us an opportunity to extend our technology to include tracking livestock and testing soil samples.

ZenaDrone multispectral sensors provide five spectral bands (blue, green, red, red edge and near-infrared) that gather both visible wavelengths and wavelengths outside the visible spectrum. The information gathered by the ZMS is analyzed, and it helps farmers determine the health of their crops. When other bands are combined with near-infrared, farmers can determine the vegetation's stress level.

Dr. Shaun Passley, CEO of Epazz and ZenaPay, said, “The charging pad is key to autonomous drone activities. We believe the technology can be licensed to other drone companies, but for now the charging pad will be available for ZenaDrone. Our agreements with pre-order customers will demonstrate the benefits of the ZenaPay Autonomous Drone Farming Software and the efficiency gained from tracking plant growth from seed to harvest.”

