Nordecon AS and the Centre for Defence Investment of Estonia entered into contract for the design and construction of a maintenance and training garage, a storage hall and aim training facility in the Defence Forces base in Tapa, as well as the design and construction of a storage hall in base in Jõhvi. The construction is set to begin in January and will be completed in the beginning of 2021. The value of the contract is 3 million euros plus value added tax.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2018 was 223 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 690 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.