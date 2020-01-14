Icelandair Group will publish its results for the fourth quarter of 2019 on Thursday 6 February 2020. An open presentation will be held on Friday 7 February 2020 at Icelandair Hotel Reykjavik Natura. The presentation will start at 8:30 am (GMT). Bogi Nils Bogason, President & CEO and Eva Soley Gudbjornsdottir CFO will present Icelandair Group´s results and answer questions along with the senior management. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 am.

Please note that the meeting will also be webcast live in Icelandic at:

http://www.icelandairgroup.is/investors/reports-and-presentations/webcast-next/