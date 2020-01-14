Charlottesville, Virginia, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State of Contradiction: Progressive Family Culture, Traditional Family Structure in California
(Charlottesville, VA)—California has long been at the cultural vanguard of family change in America and around the world, yet a new Institute for Family Studies report, based on a YouGov survey of 2,200 Californians, reveals that the Golden State has more intact families than the nation as a whole. Released today, State of Contradiction: Progressive Family Culture, Traditional Family Structure in California is authored by IFS senior fellow W. Bradford Wilcox and IFS research director Wendy Wang. Among the report's key findings:
"State of Contradiction reveals a paradox at the heart of California's success," says report co-author W. Bradford Wilcox. "On the one hand, the Golden State has been a global messenger of expressive individualism, personal fulfillment, and tolerance—values associated with progressivism. On the other hand, the families that actually live in California tend to be traditional."
Download the full report by W. Bradford Wilcox and Wendy Wang or read a summary. Dr. Wicox and Dr. Wang are both available for interviews.
