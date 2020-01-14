Sponda Plc Stock Exchange Release 14 January 2020, at 1:15 p.m.

Sponda Plc’s financial reporting in 2020

Sponda Plc will publish its financial reports in 2020 as follows:

The financial statements release for 2019 will be published on 12 March 2020.

The financial statements for 2019 will be published on 18 March 2020.

Sponda Plc

Further information: Chief Financial Officer, Anna Blasik, tel. +358 40 922 6400