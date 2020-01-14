Sponda Plc                           Stock Exchange Release      14 January 2020, at 1:15 p.m.

Sponda Plc’s financial reporting in 2020

Sponda Plc will publish its financial reports in 2020 as follows:

  • The financial statements release for 2019 will be published on 12 March 2020.
  • The financial statements for 2019 will be published on 18 March 2020.

Sponda Plc

Further information: Chief Financial Officer, Anna Blasik, tel. +358 40 922 6400

Sponda Plc is a property investment company specializing in commercial properties in the largest cities in Finland. Sponda's business concept is to own, lease and develop retail and office properties and shopping centres into environments that promote the business success of its clients. www.sponda.fi/en.