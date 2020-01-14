Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global depth of anesthesia monitoring market is expected to exhibit a steady growth rate of 3.6% during the forecast period (2019-2025).



The major factors that are driving the market include rising patient pool coupled with the increasing number of surgeries performed every year globally. Another major factor augmenting the market is increasing insurance coverage of the people related to surgery all across the globe.



The rising pool of geriatric population is creating a large pool of patients that leads to an increase in the number of surgeries and hence creates the demand for general anesthesia, thereby contribute to the market growth. However, one of the major restraints related to the market is the high cost of depth of anesthesia monitoring devices.



The depth of anesthesia monitoring market is divided on the basis of technology and end-user. By technology, the market is divided into the Bispectral Index, Entropy, and Patient State Index (PSI). By the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics & ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals are expected to have a major share in the market.



Geographically, the market is divided into North America (the US, Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan) and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific is expected to have a significant growth rate during the forecasted period.



The major players that are contributing to the growth of the market include GE Healthcare, Masimo Corp., Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Triton Electronic Systems Ltd., Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and others. These market players are contributing to the market by adopting various market approaches including product launch and approvals, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations, and others for gaining a strong position in the market.



For instance, in July 2019 Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA secured a contract of nearly $10 million for anesthesia recording and monitoring device sustainment services.



The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global depth of anesthesia monitoring market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global depth of anesthesia monitoring market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global depth of anesthesia monitoring market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. GE Healthcare (A General Electric Company)

3.3.2. Medtronic PLC

3.3.3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3.3.4. OSI Systems Inc.

3.3.5. Masimo Corp.



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Depth of anesthesia monitoring Market by Technology

5.1.1. Bispectral Index

5.1.2. Entropy

5.1.3. Patient State Index (PSI)

5.2. Global Depth of anesthesia monitoring market by End-User

5.2.1. Hospitals

5.2.2. Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Center



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

7.2. GE Healthcare

7.3. Guangzhou Yueshen Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

7.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.5. Masimo Corp.

7.6. Medtronic PLC

7.7. Mennen Medical Ltd.

7.8. OSI Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.)

7.9. Quantium Medical S.L.U.

7.10. Shenzhen Growyoung Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

7.11. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

7.12. Triton Electronic Systems Ltd.



