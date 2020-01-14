Minimally Invasive UroLift® System Provides Safe and Effective Symptom Relief for Men with an Enlarged Prostate While Preserving Sexual Function*

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) recently hosted urologists from around the world to review clinical data and share best practices for using the UroLift® System to improve the care of patients with an enlarged prostate, or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).



Throughout the day-and-a-half Inaugural ANZ BPH Summit, held at the Pullman Sydney Airport Hotel Nov. 15-16, attendees learned about the advancement of BPH treatment and the evolution of the UroLift System, reviewed clinical data, and exchanged best practices, and advanced techniques for treating BPH.

“It was fantastic to have passionate international and local urologists gather at the Inaugural ANZ BPH Summit to share their experiences, knowledge, and advancements in BPH treatment,” said Alistair McKeon, General Manager Teleflex Australia and New Zealand. “We’re very fortunate to work with such a dedicated group of physicians in shaping the future of minimally invasive BPH treatment.”

“The UroLift System was developed as an innovative solution for BPH that involves no cutting, heating or removal of tissue, in a simple procedure,” added co-founder Ted Lamson.

BPH, also known as an enlarged prostate, is non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate that occurs as men age. The condition affects over 680,000 men in the Australia alone. More than 40% of men in their 50s have BPH and over 80% of men in their 70s have BPH. The symptoms of BPH can cause loss of productivity, depression, and decreased quality of life.1 In addition, if left untreated the condition can worsen over time and cause permanent bladder damage.2

About the UroLift® System

The FDA-cleared UroLift System is a proven, minimally invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The UroLift permanent implants, delivered during a minimally invasive transurethral outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction and open the urethra directly without cutting, heating, or removing prostate tissue. Clinical data from a pivotal 206-patient randomized controlled study showed that patients with an enlarged prostate receiving UroLift implants reported rapid and durable symptomatic and urinary flow rate improvement without compromising sexual function.*3,4 Patients also experienced significant improvement in quality of life. Over 100,000 men have been treated with the UroLift System worldwide. Most common adverse events reported include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence. Most symptoms were mild to moderate in severity and resolved within two to four weeks after the procedure. The Prostatic Urethral Lift procedure using the UroLift System is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. The UroLift System is available in many markets worldwide. Learn more at www.UroLift.com.

About Teleflex Interventional Urology

The Teleflex Interventional Urology Business Unit is dedicated to developing innovative, minimally invasive and clinically effective devices that address unmet needs in the field of urology. Our initial focus is on improving the standard of care for patients with BPH using the UroLift System, a minimally invasive permanent implant system that treats symptoms while preserving sexual function.*3,4 Learn more at www.NeoTract.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit www.Teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rusch®, UroLift® and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

1 Speakman et al. 2014 BJU International

2 Tubaro et al. 2003 Drugs Aging

3 Roehrborn, J Urology 2013 LIFT Study

4 Shore, Can J Urol 2014 Local Study

*No instances of new, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction