WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxsyn (OTC:PXYN, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is currently processing portfolios for funding with its funding partner and the first is already in underwriting, with another expected to follow in approximately ten days; projected revenue to Praxsyn on these portfolios exceeds $500,000.

Frank Brady, the Company’s CEO stated, “These new portfolios should generate substantial revenue this quarter, with more to follow.” He continued, “2019 was a difficult year, obtaining a funding partner, ironing out bugs with process and personnel, but now it seems that our systems are in place and we plan to grow revenue at a rapid pace into 2020 and beyond.”

About Praxsyn Corporation

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Praxsyn Corporation works to realize the vision of medical professionals to improve the lives of their patients. Additional company information can be found at www.praxsyncorp.com .

