Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market by Material, Product (Valves, Fittings, Actuators), Industry (Semiconductor, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Healthcare, Pulp & Paper, Energy & Power), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global instrumentation valves and fittings market was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2025; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2019 to 2025.

The uptrend in the oil & gas industry, mainly in the upstream sector, growth in the electronics & semiconductor industry and a large number of coal-based power projects in the Asian region, and increasing automation are creating scope for the instrumentation valves and fittings market.

However, lack of standardization and policy issues are likely to hinder the growth of the instrumentation valves and fittings industry in the future.

Key players in the instrumentation valves and fittings market are Parker Hannifin (US), CIRCOR International (US), AS-Schneider (Germany), Hex Valve (US), Bray International (US), Fuijikin Incorporated (Japan), Dwyer Instruments (US), SSP Fittings Corporation (US), Swagelok (US), Safelok (UK), Hy-Lok Corporation (South Korea), and Ham-Let (US).



Stainless steel material to dominate instrumentation valves and fittings market during the forecast period



The instrumentation valves and fittings industry is expected to witness limited product development and innovation in the coming years. Productivity improvement cost control and solid inventory planning will be the major focus areas of the manufacturers to improve profit margins in the coming years. Manufacturers will look to incorporate new products with tough materials for the construction of valve body to increase their strength, mechanical properties, and reliability while reducing the material cost during manufacturing.



Instrumentation valves manufactured from stainless steel are expected to hold a major share of the instrumentation valves and fittings market during the forecast period. This is attributed owing to their high demand in the end-use industries, including oil & gas, chemicals, healthcare, and semiconductors.



Market for valves to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024



Valves play a crucial role in the growth of the instrumentation valves and fittings market. Ball valves are used extensively owing to their low-pressure drop and the ability to open and close quickly. These valves are used in various transmission, storage, and gas processing applications across industries. Check valves are mainly used in wastewater, portable water, and irrigation applications; these valves also find use in process, mining, food & beverages, oil & gas, and pharmaceuticals industries.

The growing use of instrumentation valves in various end-user industries, including oil & gas, healthcare, and chemicals, is fueling the growth of the valves market. As a result, the valve's offerings segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Oil & gas to dominate instrumentation valves and fittings market (in terms of share) during the forecast period



Instrumentation valves and fittings are used in the oil & gas industry in offshore rigs, refinery plants, and gas handling systems. Valves and fittings used in the oil & gas industry should be able to withstand harsh environmental conditions. As a result, maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) activities are crucial for valves used in the oil & gas industry.

Oil & gas is a cyclical industry; hence, players of this industry procure instrumentation valves and fittings to minimize dependency on suppliers. Over the past few years, oil & gas products have witnessed strong demand from developing nations. Such continuously increasing demand for oil and gas products is expected to drive the instrumentation valves and fittings market.



APAC to grow at the highest CAGR in instrumentation valves and fittings market during the forecast period.



Major semiconductor players, such as Sony, Samsung, LG, and TSMC, have their presence in APAC. Instrumentation valves and fittings are used in fabrication and manufacturing processes of the semiconductor industry. The food & beverages industry in India and China is experiencing rapid growth.

Many food & beverage industry players are upgrading their facilities to match international standards. Increased focus on cleanliness and hygiene will boost the demand for ultraclean valves. Hence, the penetration of instrumentation valves and fittings is expected to increase between 2019 and 2025.

APAC is witnessing a surge in smart city projects, which is also creating demand for instrumentation valves and fittings products. In recent years, APAC has witnessed tremendous economic growth, political transformation, and social change. Organizations in APAC are expected to invest heavily in deploying instrumentation valves and fittings products, thus, driving the instrumentation valves and fittings market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market

4.2 Market, By Industry

4.3 Market, By Product

4.4 Market in APAC, By Industry & Country

4.5 Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Growing Requirement for Reducing Excessive Noise, Pressure, Vibration, and Cavitation in Critical Industrial Processes

5.1.1.2 Increasing Industrialization and Urbanization, Along With Growing Number of Smart City Initiatives

5.1.1.3 Rising Need for Connected Networks to Maintain and Monitor Varieties of Equipment in Plants

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Lack of Standardization of Certification and Policies

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Integration of Iiot-Enabled Instrumentation Valves to Minimize Unexpected Downtime

5.1.3.2 Focus of Valve Manufacturers to Offer Improved Customer Services

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Minimization of Lead Time

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Industry Trends



6 Instrumentation Valves Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Stainless Steel

6.3 Alloy Based

6.4 Cast Iron

6.5 Others



7 Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Valves

7.2.1 Ball Valves

7.2.2 Needle Valves

7.2.3 Check Valves

7.2.4 Plug Valves

7.2.5 Other Valves

7.3 Fittings

7.3.1 Single Ferrule

7.3.2 Double Ferrule

7.3.3 Pipe Fittings

7.3.4 Flare Fittings

7.3.5 Others

7.4 Pneumatic Actuators

7.5 Others (Gaskets, Manifolds, Glands, in Line Filters)



8 Market, By Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oil & Gas

8.3 Food & Beverages

8.4 Chemicals

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Paper and Pulp

8.7 Energy & Power

8.8 Others



9 Market, By Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 RoW



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Player Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.3.1 New Product Launch/Development

10.3.2 Partnerships/Agreements/Strategic Alliances/Collaborations

10.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.4 Expansions

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4.1 Visionary Leaders

10.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.3 Innovators

10.4.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profile

11.1 Swagelok

11.2 Parker Hannifin

11.3 Circor International

11.4 Ham-Let

11.5 Hy-Lok Corporation

11.6 Bray International

11.7 As-Schneider

11.8 Fujikin

11.9 Hex Valve

11.10 Oliver Valves

11.11 Safelok

11.12 SSP Corporation

11.13 Dwyer Instruments

11.14 Fitok

11.15 Other Key Players

11.15.1 Tylok International

11.15.2 Walter Stauffenberg GmbH & Co (Stauff)

11.15.3 Alco Valves Group

11.15.4 Brennen Industries

11.15.5 Waverley Brownall



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r49k1f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900