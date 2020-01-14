Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The A to Z's of HIPAA Privacy, Security, and Breach Notification Rules" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This session is designed to provide intensive, two-day training in HIPAA compliance, including what's new in the regulations, what's changed recently, and what needs to be addressed for compliance by covered entities and business associates.
The session provides the background and details for any manager of healthcare information privacy and security to know what are the most important privacy and security issues, what needs to be done for HIPAA compliance, and what can happen when compliance is not adequate.
Audits and enforcement will be explained, as well as privacy and security breaches and how to prevent them. Numerous references and sample documents will be provided.
Agenda
Day 1
Day one sets the stage with an overview of the HIPAA regulations and then continues with the presentation of the specifics of the Privacy Rule, recent changes to the rules, and the basics of the Security Rule.
Lecture 1:
Overview of HIPAA Regulations
Lecture 2:
HIPAA Privacy Rule Principles, Policies, and Procedures
Lecture 3:
Recent and Proposed Changes to the HIPAA Rules
Lecture 4:
HIPAA Security Rule Principles
Day 2
Day two begins with a detailed examination of HIPAA Security Rule requirements and what must be done to survive audits by the US Department of Health and Human Services, including an examination of how risk analysis can be used to drive compliance by the systematic examination of information flows and mitigation of risks discovered, and an exploration of the official HHS HIPAA Audit Protocol, including how to use the protocol to help manage your compliance work and its documentation.
Finally, the day concludes with a session on the essential activities of documenting policies, procedures, and activities, training staff and managers in the issues and policies they need to know about, and examining compliance readiness through drills and self-audits.
Lecture 1:
HIPAA Security Policies and Procedures and Audits
Lecture 2:
Risk Analysis for Security and Meaningful Use
Lecture 3:
Risk Mitigation and Compliance Remediation
Lecture 4:
Documentation, Training, Drills, and Self-Audits
