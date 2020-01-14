SAINT-MICHEL-DES-SAINTS, Quebec, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or “NMG”) (TSX.V: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is starting 2020 with great momentum after a particularly productive fall. The Company has a busy year ahead with plans to obtain the required permits for its Matawinie mining project, start construction of its commercial facilities, and launch demonstration operations for its value-added graphite products (VAP).
2020 Goals: Focus on Preparing Commercial Activities
Nouveau Monde will simultaneously advance its mining and secondary transformation projects during the year to favourably position itself for the start of commercial activities planned for 2022. As such, here are some of the Company’s goals for 2020:
“While we built a strong foundation for our Company in 2019, 2020 will be a pivotal year for us to deploy our business strategy in a concrete and productive way,” stated Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde. “Thanks to the expertise of our team and the commitment of our business and community partners, we can start generating value for our shareholders, employees and milieu.”
Overview of 2019
Major advances in all areas of Nouveau Monde’s business plan have put the Company in good stead for 2020:
ABOUT Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite is developing the Matawinie graphite mining project, located in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, 150 km north of Montréal, QC. At the end of 2018, the Company published a Feasibility Study which revealed strong economics with projected graphite concentrate production of 100,000 tonnes per year, with an average concentrate purity of 97%, over a 26-year period. Currently, Nouveau Monde operates a demonstration plant where it produces concentrated flake graphite, which is being sent to potential North American and international clients for the qualification of its products. In a perspective of vertical integration within the electrical vehicle market, Nouveau Monde is planning a large-scale secondary graphite transformation facility, catering to the needs of the booming lithium-ion battery industry. Dedicated to high standards of sustainability, the Matawinie graphite project will be the first of its kind to operate as an all-electric, low-carbon mine.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to generally, or the “About Nouveau Monde Graphite” paragraph which essentially describe the Corporation’s outlook and objectives, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Further information regarding Corporation is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com) and on the Corporation’s website at: www.NouveauMonde.ca
First 2020 concentrate delivery already on the road.
