Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Building Thermal Insulation Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The building thermal insulation is anticipated to grow at 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



Global building thermal insulation market is growing attributed to the growing demand in residential and commercial application due to increasing energy costs and importance of energy conversation and implementation of stringent regulations. Moreover, government initiatives to promote energy-efficient operations are expected to benefit the demand for the product.



The global building thermal insulation industry is segmented on the basis of product type, and end-user. Based on product type, the market is segmented into mineral wool, glass wool/fiberglass, cellulose, polyurethane foam, polystyrene, and other. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into commercial and residential.



The global building thermal insulation market is further segmented based on geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is expected to significant share in the market due to the largest consumer of insulation materials and has considerable growth in the construction industry in the region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market driven by nonresidential insulation.



The key players of building thermal insulation market include Owens Corning, Johns Manville Corp., Knauf Gips KG, The Dow Chemical Co., Rockwool International A/S, Huntsman Corp., BASF SE and Saint-Gobain S.A.



The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global building thermal insulation market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global building thermal insulation market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global building thermal insulation market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. The Dow Chemical Co.

3.3.2. Rockwool International A/S

3.3.3. Saint-Gobain S.A.

3.3.4. BASF SE

3.3.5. Owens Corning



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Building Thermal Insulation Market by Product Type

5.1.1. Mineral Wool

5.1.2. Glass Wool/Fiberglass

5.1.3. Cellulose

5.1.4. Polyurethane Foam

5.1.5. Polystyrene

5.1.6. Other

5.2. Global Building Thermal Insulation Market by End-User

5.2.1. Commercial

5.2.2. Residential



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Arkema S.A.

7.2. Aspen Aerogels Inc.

7.3. Atlas Roofing Corp.

7.4. BASF SE

7.5. Cabot Corp.

7.6. Covestro AG

7.7. Eastman Chemical Co.

7.8. Evonik Industries AG

7.9. Firestone Building Products Co. LLC

7.10. GAF Materials, LLC

7.11. Huntsman Corp.

7.12. Icynene Inc.

7.13. Johns Manville Corp. (A Berkshire Hathaway Company)

7.14. Kingspan Group

7.15. Knauf Gips KG

7.16. Owens Corning

7.17. Rockwool International A/S

7.18. Saint-Gobain S.A.

7.19. The Dow Chemical Co.

7.20. Xella International Sarl



