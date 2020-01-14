Tokyo, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo, January 14, 2020 – SATO, a global pioneer in the development of auto-ID and labeling solutions today launched CL4NX Plus, a best in class thermal industrial printer designed for durability and dependability in business-critical track and trace operations across the globe.

In the five years since the original CL4NX was launched, B2C e-commerce has nearly tripled in size1 but is dwarfed by the massive demand for B2B e-commerce which is six-fold that of B2C globally2. This growth equates to an increasing desire for fast, easy purchases and transparency of available inventory, delivery times and pricing. Online retailers are under constant pressure to deliver higher accuracy, speed, and reliability.

The evolution of the CL4NX series is directly connected to the changing needs of the market in line with the SATO vision to be the most trusted Auto-ID solutions company worldwide. The CL4NX Plus is designed to be ideal for the demanding requirements of retail, supply chain, manufacturing, automotive, food industry and healthcare sectors, which are increasingly turning to e-commerce for growth.

The CL4NX Plus aims to further exceed expectations where it matters – precision, speed, continuous use, connectivity, and usability – to cater to the common pain points of manufacturing and logistics worksites.

High precision is required for micro labels used on small components. CL4NX Plus is equipped with a micro-label print mode with high print position precision to print high-quality labels right in the factory.

In terms of speed, CL4NX Plus prints 16% faster than other industrial printers at high resolution for high speed, high-quality labeling and a boost in productivity.

The CL4NX Plus holds 30 percent more media than others in its class for longer continuous usage. The cloud-based IoT preventative maintenance service SOS (SATO Online Services) functions as a virtual engineer, right on-site to minimize downtime. It also gives users the ability to centrally manage fleets of printers via a single dashboard to contribute to stable operations.

In terms of connectivity, SATO's Application Enabled Printing (AEP) “intelligence in the printer” platform enables smart, PC-less label printing directly with connected devices like scanners, keypads and weigh scales. It also has network/cloud communication to access a database, which can drastically reduce the workload for operators or IT teams tasked with updating label formats with new variable data.

As for usability, the CL4NX Plus gives businesses the option to deploy a single printer model globally with 31 pre-installed languages and 47 character sets. It also features video guidance to provide troubleshooting help for resolving various issues. An original platen roller also gives the operator a visual indication of wear as a means of proactive maintenance.

“Thanks to our many touchpoints with users worldwide we could listen to the market to improve upon the already iconic CL4NX series in the spirit of ceaseless creativity,” said Hayato Shindo, President of SATO International. “The CL4NX Plus really raises the bar. It’s hands-down the best in the industrial printer class, and naturally so, since its world-class functionality came directly from the voices of our customers.”

About SATO

SATO (TOKYO:6287) is a global auto-ID solutions provider for leading manufacturing, logistics, retail, food & beverage, health care companies. With a bottom-up understanding of on-site use applications, SATO tags items with identifiers to improve supply chain flows of tomorrow by solving managerial and operational challenges of today. An industry pioneer with 79 years of expertise and a 5,000+ strong global workforce in 27 countries, SATO engineers solutions to streamline operations, boost accuracy, support sustainability initiatives, provide assurance and emotional connections, extending value all the way to the consumer. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, it reported revenues of JPY 116,179 million (USD 1.05 billion*). More information about SATO can be found at www.satoworldwide.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

*Conversion is based on an average exchange rate of 1 US Dollar = 110.92 Japanese Yen

