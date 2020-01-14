LONDON, Ontario, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF) is pleased to announce that it has delivered its first batch of premium cannabis products to the Société québécoise du cannabis ("SQDC"). Included in this shipment are White Russian and Jack Herer dry flower and pre-rolls.



“We are pleased to deliver the first of many shipments to la belle province,” Niel Marotta, Indiva’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said. “We look forward to meeting the demands of the Quebec market with the arrival of INDIVA™ classic strains.”

INDIVA™ White Russian and Jack Herer products are available in-store today and will be available online in the near future.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, oils, sprays and edible products and provides production, manufacturing and refinement services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, Gems™, and other Powered by Indiva™ products through license agreements, partnerships and joint ventures. Click here to connect with Indiva on social media and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Abernathy

Vice President of Communications

Phone: 613-296-5764

Email: kabernathy@Indiva.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Steve Low

Investor Relations

Phone: 647-620-5101

Email: slow@Indiva.com

DISCLAIMER AND READER ADVISORY

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties’ current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's future operations, future product offerings, entry into additional markets, and compliance with applicable regulations. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. The material factors and assumptions include the parties being able to obtain and/or maintain the necessary regulatory and other third parties’ approvals and licensing and other risks associated with regulated entities in the cannabis industry. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.



