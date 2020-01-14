VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health Group (CSE: PHGI, OTCQB: PHGRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “Premier Health”), a company focused on developing innovative approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Amit Mathur, cofounder of Livecare, to the board of directors.



Dr. Amit Mathur has nearly 20 years of health experience as an optometrist and entrepreneur. He cofounded Omni & Vision, a multi-location eye care clinic group and has been a consultant- lecturer to several pharma companies and participated on their Advisory panels. Growing up in Northern BC has given him a passion for rural healthcare and Indigenous health. He has combined this health-based knowledge with business experience as a past partner at a Vancouver based boutique business consulting firm and as a board advisor to both an AI computer vision company in sports/media and a BC data driven business accelerator. Dr. Mathur was also the cofounder and COO at Livecare, a pioneer company in telehealth and digital medicine.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Mathur join our board of directors,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Premier Health. “Dr. Mathur is an accomplished healthcare innovator and his vast experience in digital health coupled with his strong entrepreneurial spirit will be an invaluable asset at this stage of the Company’s growth.”

Premier Health also announces that it has engaged Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads") to provide and manage a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company. The Company has entered into an eight week programmatic digital advertising campaign for a total cost of C$150,000; compromising of $112,500 for digital advertising, paid distribution, and media buying over the campaign period and, $37,500 for content creation, consulting, managed services and management fees over the course of the campaign period. Native Ads is a full-service ad agency, that owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange with over 80 integrated SSPs (supply side platforms) resulting in access to 3-7 billion daily North American ad impressions. Neither Native Ads nor any of its directors and officers own any securities of the Company.

The Company also announces that it has granted stock options to purchase up to 1,350,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. The stock options were granted to various directors, officers, consultants, and employees of the Company. Each option is exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.50 per common share, subject to regulatory regulations.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"

Chief Executive Officer

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a Canadian company that is strategically poised to take advantage of business opportunities in the global health care industry. We are focused on innovative health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies. In conjunction with its subsidiary Cloud Practice, which offers SAAS based health technology solutions including a cloud based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software, medical billing software and an online patient portal, the Company is developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). We currently have a combined ecosystem of 290 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million registered patients. The Premier Health team has deep clinical, operational and financial expertise and a passion for improving healthcare for all patients.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Premier Health Group Inc.

www.mypremierhealth.com

Email: investors@mypremierhealth.com