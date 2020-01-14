Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Public Safety In-Building Wireless DAS Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global public safety in-building wireless DAS system market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global public safety in-building wireless DAS system market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global public safety in-building wireless DAS system market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

The primary factors that are driving the growth of the global market includes growing stringent rules and regulations regarding fire and other safety protocols, and implementation of smart city development projects. Moreover, rising demand for high speed-internet technology, including 4G and 5G, is resulting in advancements and modifications of these systems, which support such internet speeds, is promoting the growth of the market. Furthermore, factors such as high installation and maintenance costs and the requirement of highly skilled personnel for the operation of such systems are some of the restraining factors of the market.



The public safety in-building wireless DAS system market is segmented into component and application. DAS head-end and remote unit holds considerable share in the market due to the high-end performance and discrete carrier access and control features of the systems. Other components of the system that plays a crucial role in the safety purposes include antennas, cabling and repeaters. Based on the application, the market is segmented into corporate buildings, healthcare, hospitality, stadium and airports, and others.



Geographically, the global public safety in-building wireless DAS system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a significant share in the global market due to the availability of well-established communication network in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to propel with a significant growth rate in the global market during the forecast period. Increasing number of large infrastructure and a number of urban infrastructure projects in emerging economies of the region, such as India and China, is augmenting the market growth in Asia-Pacific.



The key players operating in the global public safety in-building wireless DAS system market include AT&T Inc., Anixter, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Corning Inc., Harris Communications, TE Connectivity Ltd., Zinwave Ltd., Verizon Communication Inc., and Cobham PLC. Continuous contribution of these players concerning the public safety and adoption of various growth strategies such as product launches, product innovations, mergers and acquisitions and various others, to sustain in such a competitive market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. AT&T Inc.

3.3.2. Anixter, Inc.

3.3.3. Corning Inc.

3.3.4. Harris Communications

3.3.5. TE Connectivity Ltd.



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Public Safety In-Building Wireless DAS System Market by Component

5.1.1. Antennas

5.1.2. Cables

5.1.3. DAS Head-End and Remote Unit

5.1.4. Repeaters

5.2. Global Public Safety In-Building Wireless DAS System Market by Application

5.2.1. Corporate Buildings

5.2.2. Healthcare

5.2.3. Hospitality

5.2.4. Stadium and Airports

5.2.5. Others (Retail and Education)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Advanced RF Technologies, Inc.

7.2. Alcatel-Lucent SA

7.3. Alliance Corp.

7.4. Anixter, Inc.

7.5. AT&T Inc.

7.6. Cisco Systems Inc.

7.7. Cobham PLC

7.8. CommScope, Inc.

7.9. Corning Inc.

7.10. CPI Solutions

7.11. Decypher Technologies, Inc.

7.12. General Dynamics Mission Systems

7.13. Harris Communications

7.14. Highland Wireless Services

7.15. HUBER+SUHNER AG

7.16. SOLiD, Inc.

7.17. TE Connectivity Ltd.

7.18. Tek-Hut, Inc.

7.19. Verizon Communication Inc.

7.20. Vision Technologies

7.21. Zinwave Ltd.



