Trondheim, Norway, 14 January 2019: NORBIT, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches, is pleased to announce that NORBIT Aptomar, part of the Company’s Oceans segment, are in agreement with an undisclosed partner within the energy market about delivery of a system for vessel traffic monitoring and early warning asset protection, called SeaCOP eVTS.

“This is a strategically important award for NORBIT Aptomar. We are proud that such a large player has chosen our system to protect people, the environment and their assets”,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

The SeaCOP eVTS system combines remote sensing technologies like radar, infrared cameras and sonars, with state-of-the-art data fusion and artificial intelligence. The purpose is to give the user a situational awareness, information and tools to increase efficiency and reduce cost, at the same time ensuring the safety and integrity of people, the environment and marine assets. The system is designed to manage and document marine traffic, including to detect oil spills and the responsible polluter, as well as to identify other potential threats before they happen.

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company’s business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans, targeting the global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), offering connectivity solutions for truck applications, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR), with in-house multidisciplinary R&D and manufacturing.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 12 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act