ATLANTA and LONDON, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eVestment, a global leader in institutional investment data and analytics, will hold its eVestment Institutional Investment Intelligence (EI3) conference for EMEA in London on 12 February at The Brewery in the City of London and for North America March 18 through 20 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly in Atlanta.
Both events bring about 650 asset managers together for briefings on institutional trends and panels featuring top global consultants and institutional investors.
Confirmed speakers for the 12 February London event include:
Boeree will also be a keynote speaker at the March 18 through 20th EI3 event in Atlanta. Other speakers slated to appear at EI3 Atlanta include:
At both events, eVestment Global Head of Insights John Molesphini will present the latest data only eVestment can provide on trends in the institutional market globally. Molesphini will look at 2019 in review, covering topics ranging from asset flows to fees, allocation trends to ESG. For a preview, listen to Molesphini’s Q3 trends briefing, click here.
“Our EI3 events are recognized as top institutional investment conferences in Europe and North America. We’re excited to bring another year of outstanding content and big-idea keynotes to the industry,” said eVestment co-CEO Gene Luciani. “More than ever, knowledge is power, and EI3 provides those attending with data-backed insights they can actually put to work in the decisions they make for their firms.”
For more information about EI3 Europe or EI3 North America, please click here or email ClaireSpencer@eVestment.com.
