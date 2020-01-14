Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer IoT Applications Opportunities for MNOs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The number of Consumer IoT (CIoT) devices has continued to increase over the last year. Device manufacturers (e.g. Apple) and large platform providers (e.g. Amazon) are driving development, while MNOs struggle to secure a share of CIoT-associated revenues.
This report examines the size of the opportunity and factors that are influencing developments. It looks at potential roles for MNOs in CIoT services, and how operators are evolving their approaches to CIoT in general.
Inspirations
Issues
Implications
Geographical Coverage
Key Topics Covered
1 Overview
1.1 Key Infographic
1.2 Introduction
1.3 Three i3
2 Background and Content
2.1 Background to the Report
2.2 Report Content
2.3 Currency and Conversions
2.4 Further Questions and Feedback
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Consumer IoT (CIoT)
3.2 Connected Home
3.3 Connected Vehicle
3.4 Wearables
3.5 Location Trackers
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Connectivity Technology
4.3 Regulation
4.4 IoT Platforms
4.5 IoT Standards
4.6 Blockchain
4.7 AI and Analytics
4.7.1 Local Storage and Edge Computing
4.8 Sensors
4.9 eSIM
5 Role for MNOs
5.1 Introduction
6 MNO CIoT Updates
6.1 Vodafone Group
6.2 Verizon, USA
6.3 Telefonica, Spain
7 Findings
7.1 The Opportunity
7.2 Market Dynamics
7.3 The Role for MNOs
8 Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
