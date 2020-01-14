Westport, CT, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Company allowed a fifth utility patent

Claims address methods for removing voltage offset from biomedical signals

Eleven additional patent applications covering PURE EPTM System are currently pending

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the US Patent Office allowed a fifth utility patent covering its PURE EPTM System. The recently allowed patent application number 16/195,562 entitled "APPARATUS AND METHODS FOR REMOVING A LARGE-SIGNAL VOLTAGE OFFSET FROM A BIOMEDICAL SIGNAL" was filed on November 19, 2018. The claims address methods for removing a voltage offset from a biomedical signal, such as low amplitude cardiac signals during an ablation procedure in the presence of noise.



The allowed patent application complements BioSig’s expanding patent portfolio, which now includes five allowed/issued patents. Eleven additional worldwide utility patent applications are pending covering various aspects of its PURE EPTM System for recording, measuring, calculating and displaying of electrocardiograms during cardiac ablation procedures. BioSig also has 21 allowed/issued worldwide design patents, which cover various features of its display screens and graphical user interface for enhanced visualization of biomedical signals.

"We are pleased to announce this newest patent allowance, which further acknowledges the novelty of our advanced biomedical signal processing technology,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

The PURE EPTM System is indicated as a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.



About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosig.com). Led by a proven management team and a veteran Board of Directors, BioSig Technologies is preparing to commercialize its PURE EPTM System. The technology has been developed to address an unmet need in a large and growing market.

The Company’s first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. BioSig’s ultimate goal is to deliver technology to improve upon catheter ablation treatments for the prevalent and potentially deadly arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia. BioSig has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and received FDA 510(k) clearance for the PURE EPTM System in August 2018.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Andrew Ballou BioSig Technologies, Inc. Vice President, Investor Relations 54 Wilton Road, 2nd floor Westport, CT 06880 aballou@biosigtech.com 203-409-5444, x119