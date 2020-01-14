HERNDON, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year $67 million task order to provide scientific and technical information support for the Systems Engineering Directorate (SED), Marine Corps Systems Command. ManTech was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) Multiple Award Contract (MAC). DoD IAC MAC task orders are competitively awarded by the U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) for work at various U.S. military organizations.



“ManTech is Bringing Digital to the Mission® by delivering world class Marine Air Ground Task Force systems and capabilities to the warfighter,” said Matt Tait, president of ManTech’s Mission Solutions and Services (MSS) Group. “Our technical support of SED will enable vital, relentless and pinpoint accurate weapons systems that advance the defense of our nation on land, sea and air.”

Under this contract, ManTech will support DoD IAC's mission in the areas of Architecture & Interoperability Certification, Competency Management, Developmental Test and Evaluation, Expeditionary Energy Systems, Counter Improvised Explosive Devices, Afloat Command, Control, Communications, and Computers Systems Integration. In addition, ManTech will advance capabilities in Joint and Naval Integration and Transportability, Modeling and Simulation, USMC Systems and Equipment Safety, Systems Engineering, Systems Security, Technology Transition, Knowledge Management, Spectrum Management, Fire Support Systems Integration, and Assured Command and Control Technologies.

SED conducts detailed systems engineering analysis for Marine Corps programs providing critical capabilities to the warfighter. Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) systems engineering and integration combines numerous engineering disciplines with the detailed technical and analytical processes required to define, integrate, certify, plan, and oversee the development/sustainment and security of complex IT, weapons and safety systems used by American warfighters.

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of the Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program supports the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information (STI) development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community. The DoD IAC serves as a bridge between the warfighter and the acquisition community, offering an enhanced research base of STI and flexible MACs that yield new STI for reuse within DoD daily.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

