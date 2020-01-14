LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud native communications software leader Metaswitch today announced that Telkomsel, the largest wireless carrier in Indonesia, has selected Metaswitch’s MaX UC portfolio to enable it to offer Unified Communications and Collaboration services to the broader business market. These will be underpinned by Telkomsel’s Advance Communication Enterprise Suite, its new virtual PBX solution also based on Metaswitch, ensuring rapid deployment of its cloud-based telephony applications.



“We selected Metaswitch among a broad range of UC&C solution providers for its superior feature set, differentiated mobile-native capabilities and unparalleled performance, all of which enable us to best serve the needs of our enterprise and small business customers,” said Telkomsel Senior Vice President of Enterprise Accounts Dharma Simorangkir. Metaswitch delivers a unique approach to mobility and is the only vendor to offer an in-network deployment to meet government regulations.”

Telkomsel is Indonesia’s mobile operator with more than 178 million subscribers, and is the first mobile operator in Indonesia to commercially launch 4G LTE services. Telkomsel has long been the leader in this highly competitive market and sees mobile-native UC&C business offerings as critical to future growth.

As part of its solution, Telkomsel is deploying a full-stack solution from Metaswitch, including Clearwater Core IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem), Perimeta SBC (Session Border Controller) and MTAS (Mobile Telephony Application Server), while also connecting to an existing Metaswitch Rhino TAS deployed at full scale in Telkomsel’s mobile network.

“Telkomsel required a differentiated mobile solution that can help ensure long-term customer loyalty and offer a sustainable competitive advantage in the fast-growing Indonesian business market,” said Metaswitch CMO Ian Maclean. “Teaming up with Lintas Teknologi, Metaswitch is helping to meet the needs of Telkomsel customers by delivering innovative business solutions that provide users with a market-leading experience with the quality and reliability demanded by the increasingly mobile enterprise.”

Metaswitch’s MaX UC portfolio allows providers to launch innovative mobile-first offerings tailored to consumers and business users with network-quality voice, multiple-identities and an intuitive native dialer UX for business voice, messaging, and collaboration. The MaX UC portfolio leverages Metaswitch’s proven, scalable and extensible standards-based platform that facilitates rapid service innovation and agile feature development. The portfolio presents one of the most comprehensive feature sets in the industry, including PBX, messaging, management, web and video conferencing and contact center.

About Metaswitch

The company's UC&C solutions are constructively disrupting the way that service providers innovate, build and operate communication services. By working with Metaswitch, visionary service providers are realizing the economic, operational and technology benefits of becoming cloud-based and software-centric. Metaswitch’s award-winning solutions are powering more than 1,000 service providers in today’s global, ultra-competitive and rapidly changing communications marketplace. For more information, please visit www.metaswitch.com .

About PT. Lintas Teknologi Indonesia

PT Lintas Teknologi Indonesia (LT Indonesia), headquartered in Jakarta, is a leading network solutions provider in Indonesia today. LT Indonesia has deployed core infrastructure, applications and managed services solutions to major telecommunication operators across the Indonesian archipelago and abroad. From the most remote rural locations to city centers, managing projects from single item delivery to the implementation of complex networks and software applications that serve populated metropolitans. To learn more about LT Indonesia, please visit the corporate website at www.LT-indonesia.com .

