CINCINNATI, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protech Home Medical Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: PTQ), a healthcare services company with operations in the U.S., today announced that it will host its Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EST).

Conference Call Details:

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EST).

Canada/US Toll Free: 1 (800) 319 4610 International: 1 (604) 638 5340

ABOUT PROTECH HOME MEDICAL

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility and other chronic health conditions. The initial service line includes providing in-home monitoring equipment, supplies and services to patients in the U.S. who take prescription blood thinners, such as Coumadin® (warfarin).

The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company’s organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient’s services and making life easier for the patient.

