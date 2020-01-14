PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nonprofit TechGirlz today introduced the new and returning members of its 2019-2020 Teen Advisory Board. Selected using competitive applications, the Board is made up of high school-aged TechGirlz program participants that serve as advisors and mentors for the program at-large. For the first time, the Board has been divided by region because of the large number of interested girls.



“TechGirlz is forging a continuous path for girls to follow to a career in technology beginning in middle school,” said TechGirlz founder and chairwoman Tracey Welson-Rossman. “These inspiring girls are committed to continuing and growing their experience in the field as advocates, advisors, and mentors for others within the program. We congratulate and welcome them to this year’s Board and are grateful for their service.”

The TechGirlz Teen Advisory Board empowers girls to continue in their journey towards further tech instruction and training with hands-on experiences helping both younger TechGirlz participants and staff. Responsibilities include helping to design new TechShopz workshops and raise awareness for the need to increase the number of tech programs serving young girls.

The high number of applicants led TechGirlz to divide the 2019-2020 Board into Northern and Southern regions. For the first time ever, this Board will also help review applications and choose speakers for the inaugural TechGirlz Girls-in-Tech Summit , an all-girls technology conference that will take place April 25, 2020 in Philadelphia, PA.

Members for the 2019-2020 Teen Advisory Board include:

Northern Teen Advisory Board

Dhivya Arasappan, Berwyn, Pennsylvania

Lilia Becker, Villanova, Pennsylvania

Shamsa Belgrave, West Chester, Pennsylvania

Paige Burns, Broomfield, Colorado

Julia Chan, Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Lindsey Davis, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

Trevor Gardner, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Riya Lakhani, Yardley, Pennsylvania

Lucy Minchoff, West Chester, Pennsylvania

Lauren Phillips, Mount Laurel, New Jersey

Nicole Xiang, Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Southern Teen Advisory Board

Navya Alva, Cary, North Carolina

Rythama Chevendra, Ashburn, Virginia

Sriya Konda, Phoenix, Arizona

Puneetha Mallarapu, Cary, North Carolina

Amelie Nagle, Oak Ridge, Tennessee

Ameya Rao, Raleigh, North Carolina

Sarah Ridley, Durham, North Carolina

Nara Valera-Simeon, Durham, North Carolina

TechGirlz Philadelphia Outreach Manager Danica Pascavage will serve as advisor to the Northern Teen Advisory Board while TechGirlz National Outreach Manager Alicia Park will serve in the same capacity for the Southern Teen Advisory Board.

TechGirlz previously announced that it has reached its milestone goal of serving 20,000 students through its programs ahead of its original 2020 forecast.

To learn more about TechGirlz and its programs, please visit http://www.techgirlz.org .

About TechGirlz

TechGirlz is a nonprofit that fosters a love for technology in middle school girls. Our free, open source technology courses can be used by anyone to inspire curiosity, impart confidence and build community as the foundation for the application of technology throughout a girl’s career and life. TechShopz courses have been taught by volunteer instructors in ten states and four countries to tens of thousands of girls. To learn more or how you can participate, please visit http://www.techgirlz.org/ .