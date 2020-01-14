Boston, MA, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spiro, the pioneer of proactive relationship management, reported a strong 2019 as more customers modernized their sales processes with the company’s sales platform. In the last 12 months, Spiro doubled its revenue by both expanding its footprint within existing customers and more than tripling the average size of new customers by moving upstream, selling to mid-market enterprises. To support this growth, Spiro also doubled its employee base and opened an office in Singapore to support the growing Asia-Pacific region.

Spiro is harnessing the power of AI to pioneer an entirely new approach to sales automation, called proactive relationship management, which consolidates CRM capabilities, sales enablement, and analytics into a single platform. The Spiro sales platform:

- Eliminates data entry, working in the background to automatically collect data from email, calls and text messages to track engagement across the sales cycle;

- Increases sales by proactively providing recommendations for next best actions, as well as giving actionable insights to help prevent lost opportunities; and

- Makes an objective judgment about engagements with customers at every stage, which provides a deeper understanding of prospects, customers and forecasts.

“Spiro saw phenomenal growth in 2019, both with signing new customers and expanding our footprint at existing customers,” said Adam Honig, CEO of Spiro. “We invested heavily in maturing our customer success team to ensure our customers’ ongoing success. This helped us not only maintain negative net churn for the year, but also expand Spiro’s footprint across dozens of customers. We’re excited to continue to deliver that level of world-class customer support in 2020.”

Spiro’s 200+ customers are seeing tangible results. A recent benchmarking survey found that customers collect 16 times more data, reach 30% more prospects and close 20% more deals on the company’s sales platform. Based on these results, Spiro has earned 4.5 out of 5 stars on G2 Crowd and was recognized in G2 Crowd’s Winter 2020 report as both a high performer and one of the easiest to use sales solutions.

“Spiro has been a game-changer, providing actionable insights to rapidly deploy new solutions for our clients, allowing us to engage early and often to reduce the cost of healthcare,” said Rob Gelb, Chief Revenue Officer at Valenz. “Spiro is easy to use and adoption has been widespread, setting us up to successfully streamline our sales approach and ultimately close more deals.”

About Spiro

Spiro is the first proactive relationship management platform. Natively built on artificial intelligence, Spiro provides a single solution encompassing traditional CRM capabilities, sales enablement and analytics. Spiro’s AI engine eliminates the need for data entry and proactively guides salespeople to the right actions at the right time. Customers report collecting 16 times more data, reaching 30% more prospects and closing 20% more deals after using Spiro. For more information, visit https://www.spiro.ai.

