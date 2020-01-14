MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of a commitment to further reduce our carbon footprint, Delmar International Inc. ( www.delmarcargo.com ), a leading logistics service provider, has named Laura Corrales as the organization’s first Sustainability Officer. The new role’s mandate is to develop, implement and promote sustainability programs for operations in North America.



“Delmar continues to make strides in streamlining and eliminating redundancies and waste across our offices. But we also acknowledge that we can do better. It’s not just a matter of corporate responsibility; it’s a matter of preserving the planet for generations to come. The hiring of a Sustainability Officer is the first of many steps towards a more sustainable future,” said Robert Cutler, Delmar CEO.

Ms. Corrales comes with excellent credentials, most recently as an Account Executive and Sustainability Consultant with UPS where she delivered a Sustainability Action Plan for UPS Sustainability Corporate Office. The plan covered how to assess, report on and manage climate risk and opportunities. With a Masters in Sustainability from Harvard University and a degree in Industrial Engineering from Javeriana University in Bogota, Colombia, Ms. Corrales is well prepared to help Delmar achieve its short and long-term green objectives. Based in the Montreal, Canada head office, she will report directly to the CEO.

About

Delmar International Inc. is a privately held, Canadian-based leader in the global supply chain space, with 50 locations in 15 countries. Delmar's core product offerings include: International Freight Forwarding, Customs Services, Warehousing & Distribution (3PL), Supply Chain Management (4PL), and Trade Consulting Services.

Matthew Ross

Phone: 514-636-8800

email: press@delmar.ca