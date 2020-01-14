LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”), today announced the expansion efforts of its dedicated Emerging Markets Sales & Trading team with the hiring of two sales professionals in its New York office. Marjorie McNair and Michael Foristel join the firm reporting to industry veterans Matthew Clinton and James Kenny who were hired in late 2019 to head Imperial Capital’s Global Emerging Markets sales and trading efforts.



“We are building out Imperial Capital’s Emerging Markets sales and trading niche and are excited to welcome Marjorie and Michael to the team to help this effort,” said James Kenny, Global Co-Head of Imperial Capital’s Emerging Markets Sales & Trading Group. “The quality of their experience, market credibility and relationships are exactly the type of colleagues we want at Imperial Capital."

Ms. McNair joins Imperial Capital with over 30 years of industry experience in Emerging Markets. Most recently, Ms. McNair was with Canaccord Genuity LLC as a Director. Prior to Canaccord Genuity LLC, Ms. McNair held senior positions at XP Securities, Espirito Santo Investment Bank, Standard Bank, Knight Capital, Atlas One Financial Group, Bear Stearns, Deutsche Bank and Dresdner Kleinwort. Ms. McNair began her career spending 12 years at Swiss Bank. Ms. McNair earned a BA in Political Science and Spanish from Duke University.

Mr. Foristel joins Imperial Capital with over 14 years of industry experience. Prior to Imperial Capital, Michael held numerous positions at Morgan Stanley for 9 years, most recently as a Vice President, focused on Latin America Fixed Income Capital Markets. He began his career at FrontPoint Partners where he spent over 4 years before it was acquired by Morgan Stanley. Mr. Foristel earned a BS in Finance, Marketing and Accounting from Fairfield University.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com .

For more information regarding Imperial Capital, please contact:

Mark Martis

+1 310 246 3674

mmartis@imperialcapital.com

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital (International), LLP, please contact:

Emma McClintock

+ 44 (0) 207 650 5429

emcclintock@imperialcapital.com



