Denver, CO, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel bolsters its position in the North American market by acquiring top travel management company Professional Travel of Cleveland, OH.



Founded in 1963, Professional employs more than 175 employees with total combined sales of $448 million and represents Direct Travel’s largest acquisition in the US to-date.

“We're proud to bring a prominent TMC like Professional into the Direct Travel organization,” said Ed Adams, Direct Travel CEO. “Professional shares our deep commitment to customers and employees alike and we’re positive that this will be a strong asset to the mutual benefit of both companies.”

“We’re enthusiastic to begin this new chapter with Direct Travel as it will allow us to provide more depth and a wider array of services to our clients,” said Professional Travel Chairman and CEO Bob Sturm. “Direct Travel’s focus on the mid-market customer along with their service excellence means they are committed to the same guiding principles that have shaped our agency from the beginning.”

Lisa Buckner, Direct Travel President, Central region adds, “Not only does Professional have an outstanding reputation in the industry, it’s evident that their operational excellence, customer intimacy and strong loyal employee base are the foundation of their success. Bringing them into the DT organization only strengthens us as a combined company.”

“Joining forces means we can continue to provide our customers with an expanded portfolio of high quality and reliable services and technology offerings while continuing our personalized approach to managed travel,” said Rob Turk, President, Professional Travel.

Professional Travel’s executive leadership team will remain in place to ensure business continuity.

About Professional Travel

Founded in 1963, Professional Travel is a leading corporate travel management company specializing in mid-market corporate, leisure and group travel. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio they are consistently ranked by Business Travel News as one of the top 35 travel management companies in the US based on total industry sales volume. Based in Cleveland, their over 170 employees leverage their collective expertise to deliver measurable cost savings and travel spend transparency enabling their customers to realize greater ROI for their travel investments. By combining world-class, customized services with industry-leading technology and data analytics, Professional Travel is a valuable business partner for over 350 companies across the globe.

About Direct Travel

Direct Travel, Inc. is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management for over 40 years, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies, and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 90 locations across North America and the UK, and is currently ranked 9th on the Travel Weekly Power List.

Direct Travel is also a prominent member of Virtuoso, the world’s most prestigious luxury travel network. For more information about Direct Travel, please visit www.dt.com . Additionally, Direct Travel offers full-service performance improvement solutions, including meeting and event management, group incentive travel and individual recognition solutions through its wholly owned subsidiary Creative Group, Inc. For more information about Creative Group, please visit www.creativegroupinc.com .

