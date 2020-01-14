NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub , the industry pioneer and first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced plans to offer its clear aligners through the wholesale channel, providing dentists and orthodontists an in-office option in 2020. With the December 31, 2019 expiration of its exclusive supply agreement with Align Technology, Inc., SmileDirectClub will expand access to its clear aligner therapy solutions and open its network to dentists and orthodontists in search of a premium and affordable teeth straightening solution for their patients.



“We have seen increasing demand from the dentists and orthodontists in our network who wish to provide SmileDirectClub clear aligners to their in-office patients, and with our agreement with Align Technology now expired, we are no longer obligated to stay in the direct-to-consumer channel,” said SmileDirectClub Co-Founder Alex Fenkell. “We’re excited to expand our offering and welcome new providers to add an important and needed offering to their suite of services.”

SmileDirectClub will support this new distribution channel through its existing clear aligner manufacturing operation in Antioch, Tenn., which is the largest 3D printing facility in the United States. The company recently announced that it will add a second manufacturing facility located in Kyle, Texas in 2020 to meet increased demand for its products.

“Clear aligner therapy technology advances now enable patients who otherwise would not have been candidates in the past to avoid the discomfort and time commitment of traditional metal braces,” said Dr Jeffrey Sulitzer, SmileDirectClub Chief Clinical Officer. “Of the more than 200,000 licensed dentists and orthodontists in the United States, only an estimated 30% offer clear aligner therapy in their offices. We are looking forward to opening our network to providers who wish to join us in our mission to broaden access to premium care at an affordable price.”

Founded in 2014, SmileDirectClub has helped more than 750,000 people transform their smiles through remote doctor-directed clear aligner therapy. SmileDirectClub’s aligners can be used to correct mild to moderate malocclusion. All SmileDirectClub clear aligners are FDA-registered and produced at certified U.S. manufacturing facilities using BPA-free materials. With this new offering, licensed dentists and orthodontists can consult patients in-office and easily customize treatment plans and manage patient care, from initial diagnosis through to the conclusion of treatment. The average treatment plan for SmileDirectClub aligners is only six months.

Dental providers interested in offering SmileDirectClub’s clear aligner therapy at their practices may visit smiledirectclub.com/office-direct to learn more.



About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”), is the industry pioneer as the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for transforming smiles. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to affordable and convenient care, unleashing the power of a person’s smile to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub was founded by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Hong Kong. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit SmileDirectClub.com .