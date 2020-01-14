VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Blockchain Technology Group Inc. (“BTGI”)(Blockchaingroup.io), today announced the refresh and relaunch of its highly successful Certified Cryptocurrency Investigator (CCI) designation program ( https://www.cryptoinvestigatortraining.com/ ).



THE CCI program teaches students how to track, trace and investigate cryptocurrency transactions and/or crimes. Through a 5 module program, taking 8 hours of study, students learn:

The basics of cryptocurrency - what it is and how it works

How Dark Web marketplaces and cryptocurrencies work together

Understand blockchain technology and how to spot illicit activity

How crypto can be used in legitimate and illicit activities

Real-world investigation tactics and tools to analyze crypto crimes

Once students take all 5 modules and pass the final exam they will earn the credentials of a Certified Cryptocurrency Investigator. CCI designation customers, in part, include members of the following organizations:

Interpol Scotiabank Bitfinex Ernst and Young Citibank The AML Shop US Secret Service Morgan Stanley US DEA Canada Revenue Agency KPMG TD Bank Swiss Bank Standard Charter HSBC Bank JP Morgan Chase Bank of Montreal Abu Dhabi Bank FBI High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) London Middlesex University Hong Kong Police Force Sygnum BanescoUSA Bank of Pakistan Mercantile Global Holdings Wire Card Global Oversight Davos Custody Verizon Anthem Forensics CIBC Silvergate Bank Protiviti RBC Credit Swiss

“We are pleased to be helping members of law enforcement, financial investigators and educational institutions learn about cryptocurrencies. Through our Certified Cryptocurrency Investigator course (“CCI”), we show participants how to track cryptocurrencies, as well as related investigation techniques specific to the crypto market. CCI was originally designed for US law enforcement across 48 states, and is applicable as accredited hours towards yearly educational improvement. In 2019, we adapted the CCI course content to enhance its usefulness for compliance officers. The response to the CCI designation has been excellent. It also provides tremendous exposure for our other products, QLUE and BitRank,” said Lance Morginn, president of Blockchain Intelligence Group.

Stock Option Grant

The Company announces that, pursuant to its stock option plan and subject to regulatory approval, it has granted 1,060,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, consultants and employees at an exercise price of $0.08 per common share for a term ranging from two to five years. The options will vest over a period of 12 months. The securities represented by this grant will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and Netcoins (gonetcoins.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and enables crypto transactions via retail locations globally, a self-serve crypto brokerage portal and an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading desk.

