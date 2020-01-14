SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, today announced Stuart Kozlick as the newest member of RTI’s Advisory Board. Kozlick will serve as the Healthcare advisor, providing extensive industry expertise and helping to identify strategic growth opportunities that expand RTI’s influence in the IIoT industry. As a seasoned executive, he brings over 17 years of experience in medical device development, innovation and research to his role on the RTI Advisory Board. Kozlick will join current advisors Scott McNealy and Karl-Thomas Neumann who are leading the way in the Technology and Automotive industries, respectively.



Today’s mission-critical healthcare systems run on real-time data. Smart systems that use interconnected data can improve patient outcomes, reduce medical errors and lower healthcare system costs. However, healthcare applications are extremely complex. Behind this complexity lies the need for an architecture that allows disparate systems to work together seamlessly. This seamless communication requires a highly reliable connectivity framework to transport data, regardless of source, in real-time.

“The healthcare industry is at the precipice of real and exciting change. RTI’s deep-rooted history creating solutions for mission-critical, autonomous systems is helping to catalyze rapid innovation in this space with its connectivity framework for next-generation healthcare systems,” said Stuart Kozlick, Healthcare Advisory Board Member at RTI. “As leaders in the IIoT and connected healthcare space, RTI’s past successes with pioneering customers assures me that I’m taking the right step forward with a company that is advancing the medical and healthcare industry.”

RTI Connext DDS is the ideal connectivity framework for the development of medical systems and healthcare applications, delivering secure, closed-loop control with deterministic, real-time connectivity. Connext DDS streamlines connectivity within complex devices and across healthcare systems, from edge to cloud. Developers can build and link healthcare applications, regardless of architecture or operating system. Its central databus seamlessly distributes data in motion, allowing medical devices and their components – regardless of manufacturer – to work as a single integrated solution – reliably, securely and in real-time. RTI has experienced record growth in its healthcare division, growing over 30% in the last two years. In March 2019, RTI was awarded Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Global Product Leadership Award , recognized for its innovative technology, customer-focused approach and market leadership for IIoT connectivity in the healthcare market.

“Stuart is a highly-skilled medical systems and robotics industry leader who brings valuable expertise to the RTI Advisory Board,” said Brett Murphy, Senior Director of Market Development, Industrial IoT at RTI. “He will be instrumental as RTI continues to deliver innovative technologies to our healthcare customers, enabling them to advance patient care through the use of the right technology.”

Stuart Kozlick currently serves as CEO of Puzzle Medical Devices Inc. and as a strategic advisor of emerging technologies at Fasken, a leading international law firm. His experience as Vice President of Medical Robotics at a leading surgical robotics developer gives him a unique perspective on the challenges of medical control systems. Kozlick is also a Professor of Practice at the Faculty of Medicine in McGill University’s Surgery Department, and Faculty Lecturer at the Faculty of Engineering at McGill University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering. He holds a Master of Applied Science degree in mechanical engineering and a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Concordia University.

RTI is actively recruiting Advisory Board Members, targeting an influential member in each of RTI’s key IIoT markets: Energy, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Transportation, and Aerospace & Defense.

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® Databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making applications work together as one integrated system. It connects across field, fog and cloud. Its reliability, security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems. Deployed systems include medical devices and imaging; wind, hydro and solar power; autonomous planes, trains and cars; traffic control; Oil and Gas; robotics, ships, and defense.

RTI is the largest vendor of products based on the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.

