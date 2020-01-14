Booming demand continues nationally for high quality CBD with American Green sales projected to triple and surpass $500,000 in 2020



PHOENIX, AZ, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Today, American Green (ERBB:OTC) is happy to announce that it expects to continue the phenomenal growth it experienced during 2019, and expects to triple its 2019 revenue as it transitions into becoming one of the dominating CBD marketplaces in 2020.

The CBD market space shows incredible growth potential in 2020, as more Americans look to CBD as a viable solution to relieving and managing pain. In fact, a leading data measurement authority, Nielsen, predicts that the CBD market space will become a $2.75 billion industry in 2020. They project that the U.S. hemp-based CBD market could be a $2.25 billion to $2.75 billion industry in 2020. Accordingly, these conservative projections already account for hampered FDA rulings and other possible speed bumps for the hemp-CBD marketplace. -Nielsen

The American Green Store has built its reputation by delivering on both CBD quality and price to become one of the most trusted names in the CBD market space. Our customers like and trust our high-quality CBD products, top-notch customer service, the ease of navigation around the store website, our competitive pricing, and easy payment alternatives or, in the words of one of its customers, “CBD-Infused Awesomeness.”

According to Kevin Davis, American Green’s Vice President of CBD Sales Worldwide, “With about 100 premium product offerings, new customers can find exactly what they need at The American Green Store. CBD shoppers are also able to get immediate assistance from a live in-store service representative via their choice of phone support, email support, or live chat.” “It’s critical that our customers feel comfortable and confident when purchasing products from us,” continues Kevin Davis. “We strive to create personal relationships with every customer who requests individualized attention. Offering premium CBD products that our shoppers can count on and earning their trust makes it almost-certain they’ll be shopping with us again.”

“Since our store first opened 3 years ago, American Green CBD has managed to establish valuable long term relationships with both consumers and distributors alike,” continues Kevin Davis. “Every customer has unique needs, and when our store employees show them the courtesy of unrushed assistance - whether by email or phone, it is the only way of assuring that our loyal base returns to us,” concludes Kevin.

Confidence in our pricing is another example of why American Green CBD customers return. Consumers in the CBD marketplace are very price-conscious, but if their price is on the super-discount end, CBD shoppers will question the product’s quality, and for good reason. While American Green CBD products aren’t, and will never be, the cheapest CBD around, we pledge to maintain the highest quality CBD standards while providing the best value to our customers at all times.

About American Green, Inc.

American Green, Inc. became, in 2009, one of the first publicly-traded technology companies in the cannabis industry. Now, with over 60,000 individual certified shareholders, more than any other company in the cannabis sector, American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

