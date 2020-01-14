BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with LG Electronics (LG) to develop a new software solution that integrates LG’s webOS Auto In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system with Cerence ARK (AI Reference Kit), a new turnkey voice assistant for the automotive market.



Together, the companies aim to create and advance a more convenient in-car experience through voice commands that allow drivers and passengers to have far more control over car functions, navigation and multimedia content. The partnership is expected to deliver more efficient management of resources required to integrate Cerence ARK with webOS Auto, aiming to provide OEMs and tier-one manufacturers with a pre-packaged, full-stack IVI software system that will shorten the time-to-market, bring an immersive voice experience and rich content ecosystem to connected cars and improve the user experience inside the vehicle.

LG’s webOS Auto is a Linux-powered IVI platform for connected cars designed to provide OEMs and tier-one manufacturers with productivity and flexibility for the next generation in-vehicle experience. Cerence ARK is a turnkey automotive product that enables automakers to quickly develop, deploy and manage a fully localized automotive voice assistant.

“We look forward to this collaboration with Cerence to develop a turnkey voice solution for today’s auto and component makers to accelerate the arrival of the connected car,” said Dr. I.P. Park, president and CTO of LG Electronics. “We will continue to evolve webOS Auto by offering a wider range of AI-powered experiences for both manufacturers and auto customers.”

“We are honored and excited to partner with LG Electronics on a solution that harnesses the collective power and promise of webOS Auto and Cerence ARK,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “This new offering will support automakers and tier-one suppliers as they rapidly innovate, speed the time to market, and deliver a state-of-the-art in-car experience unlike any other.”

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), which spun out of Nuance Communications on October 1, 2019, is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. Its expertise is sophisticated AI, natural language understanding, voice biometrics, gesture and gaze technology and augmented reality. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, the company is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. This track record is built on 20 years of knowledge and almost 325 million cars. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com .

Contact Information

Kate Hickman

Cerence Inc.

Tel: 857-239-0131

Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a1fbb36-399b-4a7e-8f9e-7b30ee8000c8